Dig deep for FoodShare fundraiser at home

By John Lewis

Ready to serve: L-R: FoodShare manager Grace Grieve and chairman Rod Schubert, volunteer Dennis Korezen, The Woolshed's Angela Mangiameli, Freemasons Rick Hall and Geoffrey Thompson, and Cam Mangiameli.

Orders are now being taken for Shepparton FoodShare's revamped Make A Meal Of June annual fundraiser.

Last year’s FoodShare fundraiser at The Woolshed, Emerald Bank, raised a record $100 000 with donations from businesses, individuals and philanthropic organisations.

With this year’s annual sit-down dinner set to be cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions, organisers have come up with a new spin on the event, calling it: Make a Meal of June: Takeaway Style.

The Woolshed's operators Cam and Angela Mangiameli will donate 100 per cent of the proceeds from this year's dinner to the Shepparton-based food distribution service which has seen a surge in demand during the pandemic.

Mrs Mangiameli said their effort had been made possible due to local businesses donating many of the necessary ingredients for the meal.

The couple will also donate ingredients and their time to plan, prepare and deliver the meals.

“Supporting our community is so important to us, it is amazing what can be achieved when we all work together,” Mrs Mangiameli said.

Shepparton FoodShare board chairman Rod Schubert thanked the Mangiamelis for their continued support.

“While we are disappointed we are unable to come together at their stunning venue, this way at least we can support the cause and enjoy The Woolshed's beautiful meals at home,” Mr Schubert said.

He said during June, Shepparton FoodShare aimed to raise $60 000 to cover half its annual operating costs.

To help launch FoodShare’s June fundraising campaign, Freemasons Foundation Victoria, supported by the Shepparton and Numurkah branches, donated $22 000 last month.

To order a meal for two, visit The Woolshed's website at https://www.thewoolshedatemeraldbank.com.au/

Orders will be taken from Monday to Thursday this week and next week for collection or delivery on Friday, June 5 or Friday, June 12. Orders close at noon each Thursday.

