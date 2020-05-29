“Disengaged” GSSC students sent to off-site campus

Twenty “disengaged” Greater Shepparton Secondary College students will be sent to an campus at Invergordon separate from the state-of-the-art facility at Shepparton.

But executive principal Genevieve Simson insists the Rural Annex, to be managed by four staff, has not been a secret, despite it labelled as such by mainstream media.

Ms Simson said the program was expected to start in term three in July.

“It's a program that the school is setting up – among heaps of programs we're setting up – for students who are disengaged,” she said.

“We give them some time out where they have a whole lot of extra support and then hopefully they'll be able to re-engage in the classroom.”

Greater Shepparton Secondary College was established this year, merging Shepparton High School, Wanganui Park Secondary College, Mooroopna Secondary College and McGuire College.

Victorian Education Minister James Merlino announced $119 million to finish construction of the project, which is expected to be complete by the start of 2022.

Currently, students are split across three campuses while construction of the new 2700 to 3000 student college continues on the former Shepparton High site.

Ms Simson said Rural Annex “may” be located at the former Invergordon Primary School, which closed in 2018.

“The (Education) Minister (James Merlino) will announce where it’s going to be,” she said.

“The Rural Annex may be at Invergordon – that’s where we think it will be.

“The community’s been doing an amazing job keeping (the school) all up to date and all clean… so it’s all ready to go.”

Ms Simson said bus travel to the campus, which is 30 minutes from Shepparton, would be provided by the school.

She said students at Rural Annex would also be given individualised learning plans and more one-on-one support, and the length of stay would be decided on an individual basis.

“Some kids might be there for half a year – it just depends,” she said.

"Our intention is that we help the students to learn and get the skills so they can re-engage in the mainstream."

But Ms Simson said students ​would not be forced to take p​art in the program.

“If the families are feeling good about this as a program for their child, and the child's obviously involved as well, then that's what we do,” she said.

“If they don't like it, we'll find something else.”

While Ms Simson hadn’t spoken to parents about it herself, she said some assistant principals had discussed this option with some parents.

“And the parents that they talked to were really excited about the opportunity for the kids,” she said.

Ms Simson said these programs, similar to MacCauley Champagnat Program at Notre Dame and others in Melbourne, were successful because of the high student to staff ratio and programs tailored to student needs.

She said it had been in the planning since last year in discussion with the Education Department and school leaders but it had “never been a secret”.

“I was planning it last year in discussion with the department and with all of the school leaders – there was no secrecy about it,” she said.

“I've been talking to the staff in my communication, letting them know what we're planning.

“So it would be the sort of thing that we were going to announce as soon as it was approved.

“It needs to be registered to be part of the school – you announce it when you can, when it’s ready.

“You can't go telling people you're going to do something unless you've got the approval to do it.

“My plan right from the beginning was that we needed to have different programs for different students.

“So we've been working really hard on developing curriculum, developing all sorts of programs."

The News asked the Victorian Education Department questions in mid-April about whether there were plans to establish a campus for disengaged students, and whether its location would be at Invergordon Primary School.

“A decision has not been made on the future of the former Invergordon Primary School site,” a department spokesperson said.

“The Department will ensure the community is informed should a decision on the former site be made.”

A child safety risk assessment dated March 2020 and titled “Greater Secondary College: Invergordon Rural Annex” seen by The News identified “ineffective management and communication with students and parents/carers regarding the arrangements attend the Invergordon Rural Annex” was a “high” risk with “severe" consequences, and “medium” residual risk.

It identified ineffective management of communication with the broader school community regarding the Rural Annex was “medium” risk with “moderate” consequences.

Member for Northern Victoria Wendy Lovell said she had heard rumours about the plan a few weeks ago.

“The Victorian Government haven’t told the parents about it – the community hasn’t been told,” she said.

The Victorian Department of Education was contacted for comment.