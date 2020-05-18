$119 million to finish Shepparton super school as state government announces building blitz

The Victorian Government has announced $119 million to finish construction of Greater Shepparton Secondary College by the beginning of 2022.

Education Minister James Merlino today announced funding for the controversial "super school" as part of a statewide education building blitz.

The Victorian Government said the project would create nearly 300 jobs at the peak of construction, delivering exceptional facilities for students, teachers and staff.

The new school will absorb about 3000 students from Wanganui, Mooroopna and McGuire campuses at the beginning of 2022 once construction is complete.

It is being built on the site of the former Shepparton High School, which had about 500 students.

Mr Merlino said he was pleased to deliver funding to improve educational outcomes in Shepparton.

“This fulfils a promise that we made to the people of Shepparton and Mooroopna,” Mr Merlino said.

“I know that some in the community have been sceptical about this project becoming a reality, but we always said we would finish what we started and that is exactly what we are doing.

“This is the most important education project in this region’s history, and the children and young people of Shepparton and Mooroopna deserve nothing less.”

State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed said it was a "transformational" result, which would be fantastic for the Shepparton community.

“The building of the college with all the facilities and modern equipment will take our education forward for decades to come,” Ms Sheed said.

“There will be no pause in development and it will be a big boom for the Shepparton economy in a time of need.”

The government said the school would include an "Enterprise and Innovation Centre" giving senior students access to a range of subject and career pathways in three specialist precincts – technology, performing and fine arts, and sciences.



Builder Hansen Yuncken has had a base in Shepparton since 1925, and will use local contractors as part of the build, supporting local businesses and jobs, a government spokesperson said.

The designs, by architects Gray Puksand, support the school’s focus on having the facilities of a big school, while maintaining the feel of a smaller school environment.

The architects worked closely with students, teachers and the wider community to gain their input for the design of the new school.

The government said the $119 million investment built on the $21.5 million invested in the Shepparton Education Plan.

Once complete, the college will be the largest school in Victoria, and one of the biggest in Australia.