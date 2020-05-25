News

$10 million boost to local councils

By Morgan Dyer

The Federal Government will inject $10 million into the regions' councils.

Infrastructure projects across Goulburn Valley will be fast-tracked after the Federal Government injected $10 million into councils in the region to help boost local economies.

The investment is part of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program and will enable local councils to deliver priority projects with a focus on upgrades and maintenance to local roads and community infrastructure.

Greater Shepparton City Council will receive around $2 million as part of the new program.

Federal Member for Nicolls Damian Drum said accelerating local infrastructure projects was important for supporting jobs and the local economy in Nicholls.

“Every single job we support makes a huge difference in our local communities, now and as we navigate out of the coronavirus pandemic,” Mr Drum said.

“Not only will this package support jobs, construction businesses and the economy across Nicholls, it will improve our local roads and provide for new and upgraded amenities to help communities stay connected.

City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah welcomed the announcement.

“We look forward to working with the Federal Government to determine which projects meet the criteria for this funding,” Cr Abdullah said.

“Already we have seen a wide range of support packages implemented in the Greater Shepparton region which are assisting businesses to sustain their operations during these challenging times.

“Council will continue to work with Federal and state governments to support local businesses and initiatives to ensure Greater Shepparton can make it through this pandemic as strongly as possible,” she said.

Projects to be delivered under the program include but are not limited to constructing or improving bridges and tunnels, street lighting, and heavy vehicle facilities such as rest areas.

Mr Drum said he would be working closely with Shepparton, Moira, Campaspe, Strathbogie and Mitchell shires to ensure projects get underway as soon as possible.

The cash splash is part of the government's $500 million boost to local councils across Australia.

