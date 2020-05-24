Majority of Mall traders support Chamber of Commerce’s changes to redevelopment plan

Most traders in Maude St Mall support Shepparton Chamber of Commerce's proposed changes to the Greater Shepparton City Council's mall redevelopment plan.

In a recent survey of 66 traders conducted by the chamber, 85 per cent supported changes, which include slower-moving traffic, more spread-out parking, a community hub under the Telstra tower and no removal of trees.

Council's $16.4 million refined Option 4 design for the mall was released for public comment in late March and was recently closed.

It includes shaded public spaces with raised and sunken plant beds, trees and seating, shaded parking areas, a play space in Fraser St, a central plaza area and a shared zone for traffic and pedestrians in Stewart St.

The survey reflected the opinions of traders in all areas, including Fraser St, Stewart St, city central and the main Maude St strip.

The News understands the actual number of businesses in support of chamber's plan would have been more than 90 per cent if the chamber could have surveyed businesses closed because to COVID-19.

Previous surveys throughout the past 10 years show close to 100 per cent of mall traders on average wanted slower-moving traffic and better parking around the mall.

Shepparton's Shane Sali, a long-time retailer in Maude St, said he supported the chamber's plan because it had a specific town square, retained trees, was safer and enhanced commercial interests.

“The most important thing is that it’s a free-flowing design that limits the destruction of what’s currently in place with existing infrastructure and a safer plan,” Mr Sali said.

“The cost is irrelevant as long you get the right outcome; I don't care if they spend 30 million.

“I’m not in favour of council investing 20 million in the wrong development.”

Shepparton Camera House owner Ian Bugg also supported the chamber's changes and said council's plan demonstrated clear inconsistencies in allocation of parking around Shepparton.

“Council seem to view parking in the mall in a different light to how they view (parking) in Vaughan St, Riverside and Kmart,” Mr Bugg said.

“Parking is the pivotal thing that makes retail successful, and sadly council doesn’t seem to get that.

“The chamber has got it right in its plan.”

Focus Cards and Gifts owner Peter Dunbabin said council's plan was not up to what was required by businesses in the mall.

“I’ve never been a fan of the concept they’ve got at the moment,” Mr Dunbabin said.

“In all sincerity what we need to do is rework the whole thing and the chamber's proposal is a very good starting point going forward.

“I can’t see any gain in removing the trees and the community hub under the tower would be fantastic.”

Harris Scarfe store manager Michael Desimore said the chamber's plan had his support, too.

“There's far more parking options for customers and it'll make it easier for all retailers,” Mr Desimore said.

“Council has taken us through the plans and they've sought our feedback, so I don't think they've kept us in the dark.

“But I'm just really looking forward to a more beneficial CBD precinct, and the chamber's plan has our full support.”

A council spokesperson said council officers were collating feedback and were preparing a brief for councilors in the coming weeks.

Chamber president John Anderson said he had met with council's chief executive Peter Harriott and Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum to discuss the proposed changes.

Mr Drum was contacted for comment.