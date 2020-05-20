News

Shepparton Chamber of Commerce calls for changes to mall design

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Over 200 businesses represented by the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry are calling for changes to be made to the Maude St Mall design.

1 of 1

More than 200 businesses represented by the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a large number of retailers in Shepparton's CBD have called for changes to the Maude St Mall redevelopment design.

Chamber president John Anderson said they had received more than 100 letters from Shepparton businesses and residents in support of the changes in under a week.

A community hub under the Telstra tower, no removal of trees, a retained footpath, calmer traffic and a relocated library are some of the changes the Chamber hopes to achieve.

Greater Shepparton City Council's $16.4 million refined Option 4 design for the mall was released for public comment in late March and closed last week.

It includes shaded public spaces with raised and sunken plant beds, trees and seating, shaded parking areas, a play space in Fraser St, a central plaza area and a shared zone for traffic and pedestrians in Stewart St.

“It’s a very elaborate plan — we want to simplify it,” Mr Anderson said.

“Considering Council has adopted a climate policy it seems harsh to take trees out and replace them with shades.

Mr Anderson said Council's proposal to direct traffic out via Stewart St would be unsafe.

“Our plan doesn’t include a street going out to Stewart, lots of people agree it would be better,” he said.

A Council spokesperson said safety had been a key consideration in the design process which involved consultation with engineers, their access and inclusion officer, Victoria Police and emergency services.

“As standard practice, the final design will be subject to a detailed traffic safety assessment before the detailed design is completed,” the spokesperson said.

Council said the design took in the need to be climate-friendly but conceded current trees would likely suffer from any level of construction impacting their extensive root zone.

“Considerable damage is occurring to the existing pavement and drainage infrastructure from the existing trees.”

Council said the plant beds would promote faster growth of trees and would result in a healthier tree with less damage to other vital infrastructure.

Under the Chamber's proposed changes, Stewart St could become an art walk showcasing a sample of local artwork in association with the Shepparton Art Museum.

Mr Anderson said there could also be a new town square precinct in Fraser St for families, children and the elderly.

“I would like to see the redevelopment set us up for decades to come as a world class shopping strip with changes to the current plan,” he said.

“We want to act on this as soon as possible because there’s a chance that the government will want projects that are shovel-ready.”

Council officers are currently looking at the community's feedback and will brief councillors in the coming weeks.

Inquiries can be directed to the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry on 0407 503 886.

Latest articles

News

Fatal crash in Kyabram

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www. crimestoppersvic. com. au

Shepparton News
News

Shepparton Chamber of Commerce calls for changes to mall design

More than 200 businesses represented by the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a large number of retailers in Shepparton’s CBD have called for changes to the Maude St Mall redevelopment design. Chamber president John Anderson said they...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Violet Town couple’s online food network booms amid COVID-19

When Violet Town’s Kirsten Larsen and Serenity Hill launched Open Food Network in 2012, a pandemic wasn’t in their wildest dreams. And yet, they knew a shock to mainstream food supply chains was coming. But when it did inevitably arrive, they...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

News

Two Kyabram District Health Service staff test positive for COVID-19

Two staff members from Kyabram District Health Services (KDHS) have tested positive to COVID-19. KDHS confirmed the news in a Facebook post tonight. It is not clear whether these cases are in addition – or include – the staff member who tested...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Man faces historic sexual assault charges

A man has been denied bail after facing court in relation to historic sexual assault charges dating back more than 40 years.

Liz Mellino
News

Random act of kindness makes a local’s 18th birthday

Kialla resident Mikaela Rowan’s 18th birthday was certainly different to the one she had planned. But she still had cause to smile — thanks to the kindness of a stranger. On Tuesday the Rowan family placed a sign outside their home asking...

Morgan Dyer