Mooroopna CFA member takes out annual photo competition

They say a picture is worth a thousand words and for the winner of the annual CFA National Volunteer Week photo competition, this striking photograph is just that.

Taken during the ferocious Balmattum Hill fire, which tore through the bushland overlooking Euroa in January this year, the photo captures the water bombing helicopter dousing the burning grass below in a bid to control the blaze.

With a Mooroopna CFA truck in the foreground alongside a number of CFA members watching on, the person behind the lens was North West Mooroopna CFA Brigade First Lieutenant Luke Commisso.

The photo, which took out the professional category of the competition, was captured by the Mooroopna local on January 4 when he was part of a strike team battling the Balmattum Hill blaze.

“I captured the photo during one of the bad days of the season — I had taken the day off work to go on a strike team,” Mr Commisso said.

“My captain was the driver; we had two other members from the brigade along with two neighbouring brigades all involved.

“We tried to fight the fire ourselves but couldn’t contain it. I could see the helicopter coming across so I captured the moment.”

The annual competition is held to celebrate National Volunteer Week and honour CFA members through the capturing of unique images.

While the photographers have free rein, the entries must capture as least one of the CFA values of either safety, teamwork, adaptable, integrity or respect, as well as the essence of CFA volunteers.

With two categories available — amateur and professional — each of the entries was judged on its reflection of CFA values, storytelling and creativity.

“You don't always need the best camera — phones can do an excellent job,” Mr Commisso said.

“Occupational health and safety is key, being considerate of who you're taking photos of and be responsible.”

The winners of each category received a $250 Bunnings voucher while the winner's brigade received a framed copy of the photo and a prize up to the value of $1000 of non-operational equipment.

It was not the first time Mr Commisso had been successful in the competition — winning the amateur category last year — and nor was it his first time taking part in a strike team.

He said he had been on hundreds of strike teams with his dad since joining the CFA more than 18 years ago.

“My uncle was also a volunteer; the skills you get are incredible. Joining was probably the best thing I’ve ever done,” Mr Commisso said.