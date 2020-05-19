No active cases of COVID-19 for Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has no active cases of COVID-19.

Department of Health and Human Services data showed on Tuesday the region's 11th case was no longer active.

There are now 1573 COVID-19 cases in Victoria — an increase of six since Monday.

The total number of cases is made up of 832 men and 741 women.

No new deaths were reported.

There have been 165 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Victoria that may have been acquired through community transmission.

Currently eleven people are in hospital, including five patients in intensive care and a total of 1454 people have recovered.

Of the total 1573 cases, there have been 1301 in metropolitan Melbourne and 231 in regional Victoria.

Several cases remain under investigation.

More than 358 000 tests have been processed to date.