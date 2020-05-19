News

Shepparton man pleads not guilty to attempted murder

By Liz Mellino

A Shepparton man pleaded not guilty to attempted murder in Shepparton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

1 of 1

A Shepparton man has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, a court has heard.

Erolflyn Generoso, 40, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court via videolink on Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Mr Generoso is facing one charge of committing an indictable offence, namely attempted murder, on January 28 in Shepparton this year.

The court heard there were issues of mental impairment involved in the case, with Mr Generoso expected to take part in an assessment later this year.

Magistrate Peter Mithen asked Mr Generoso whether he pleaded guilty or not guilty to the charge, for which a not guilty plea was entered.

The case is expected to be heard in the Supreme Court.

Mr Generoso will face court again in June.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton to glow orange to pay tribute to our local heroes

The Greater Shepparton region will glow orange and yellow tonight to honour State Emergency Service and Shepparton Search and Rescue Squad volunteers. As part of Wear Orange Wednesday, Greater Shepparton City Council will turn the Eastbank Centre...

Morgan Dyer
Education

Stop Shepparton’s New Super School member drops VCAT case with education department

A Stop Shepparton’s New Super School member will no longer pursue a Freedom of Information dispute with the Victorian Department of Education at VCAT. It comes after the Department of Education granted Stop Shepparton’s New Super School secretary...

Madi Chwasta
News

Animal shelter inundated with cats

Greater Shepparton City Council has been inundated with stray and unwanted cats, with more than 210 brought into the Shepparton Animal Shelter in the past two months. Council’s Manager Environment and Animal Management Greg McKenzie said the shelter...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

News

Man faces historic sexual assault charges

A man has been denied bail after facing court in relation to historic sexual assault charges dating back more than 40 years.

Liz Mellino
News

Random act of kindness makes a local’s 18th birthday

Kialla resident Mikaela Rowan’s 18th birthday was certainly different to the one she had planned. But she still had cause to smile — thanks to the kindness of a stranger. On Tuesday the Rowan family placed a sign outside their home asking...

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton teenager denied bail over spate of burglaries

A Shepparton teenager faced court last week just three days after he was released on bail for a number of offences including theft, possession of cannabis and possessing a dangerous item.

Liz Mellino