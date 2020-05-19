Shepparton man pleads not guilty to attempted murder

A Shepparton man has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, a court has heard.

Erolflyn Generoso, 40, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court via videolink on Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Mr Generoso is facing one charge of committing an indictable offence, namely attempted murder, on January 28 in Shepparton this year.

The court heard there were issues of mental impairment involved in the case, with Mr Generoso expected to take part in an assessment later this year.

Magistrate Peter Mithen asked Mr Generoso whether he pleaded guilty or not guilty to the charge, for which a not guilty plea was entered.

The case is expected to be heard in the Supreme Court.

Mr Generoso will face court again in June.