News

Donate to help keep locals warm this winter

By Charmayne Allison

Judy Allemand from client services holds electric blankets for the Uniting Vic Tas Winter Blanket Appeal.

1 of 1

Locals are being asked to dig deep and donate online so people sleeping rough can stay warm this winter.

Uniting Vic Tas and ABC Goulburn Murray are teaming up once again for the Winter Blanket Appeal.

Just $29 is enough to buy a blanket for a local doing it tough.

A donation of $110 will purchase a new water and windproof swag which can be carried on the back to give a person sleeping rough both comfort and privacy.

With the effects of COVID-19 beginning to bite, Uniting Vic Tas said this year's challenge to keep our most vulnerable warm and sheltered throughout the winter was even greater.

Uniting Wodonga emergency relief coordinator Catherine Byrne said poverty, unaffordable property rents and family violence were leading causes of homelessness.

“This is a time of great uncertainty with many people in our community really struggling, but if you’re living on the streets and don’t know where your next meal is coming from, you’re constantly in survival mode,” Ms Byrne said.

“Even people lucky enough to have housing are often forced to choose between purchasing food or paying for electricity. These are the people hardest hit in the colder months.

“We’re asking people to contribute what they can. All donations are welcomed and will be greatly appreciated this winter.”

For more information, head to unitingvictas.org.au or donate at unitinggoulburnnortheastwinterblanketappeal.gofundraise.com.au

Latest articles

Water

Webinar on the future of the Murray-Darling Basin

Federal Water Minister Keith Pitt will outline his vision for the Murray-Darling Basin during a Rural Press Club of Victoria webinar on Thursday, May 21. Born and raised in Bundaberg in Queensland, Mr Pitt is a former apprentice electrician...

Country News
Water

New group to represent southern basin communities

The Southern Connected Irrigators and Communities group has been formed to represent southern Murray-Darling Basin communities who rely on irrigated agricultural production. The group is comprised of 15 organisations across NSW, Victoria and South...

Country News
Water

Latest review should lead to more discussions about Lower Lakes management

The review into South Australia’s Lower Lakes should lead to more discussion about how the lakes are being managed, not less, according to several politicians and the Wentworth Group of Concerned Scientists. State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed...

Rodney Woods

MOST POPULAR

News

Man faces historic sexual assault charges

A man has been denied bail after facing court in relation to historic sexual assault charges dating back more than 40 years.

Liz Mellino
News

Random act of kindness makes a local’s 18th birthday

Kialla resident Mikaela Rowan’s 18th birthday was certainly different to the one she had planned. But she still had cause to smile — thanks to the kindness of a stranger. On Tuesday the Rowan family placed a sign outside their home asking...

Morgan Dyer
News

Man faces court over Shepparton cannabis crop house

A Melbourne man has faced court after police discovered an “elaborate” cannabis crop in a house in Shepparton last week.

Liz Mellino