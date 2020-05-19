Donate to help keep locals warm this winter

Locals are being asked to dig deep and donate online so people sleeping rough can stay warm this winter.

Uniting Vic Tas and ABC Goulburn Murray are teaming up once again for the Winter Blanket Appeal.

Just $29 is enough to buy a blanket for a local doing it tough.

A donation of $110 will purchase a new water and windproof swag which can be carried on the back to give a person sleeping rough both comfort and privacy.

With the effects of COVID-19 beginning to bite, Uniting Vic Tas said this year's challenge to keep our most vulnerable warm and sheltered throughout the winter was even greater.

Uniting Wodonga emergency relief coordinator Catherine Byrne said poverty, unaffordable property rents and family violence were leading causes of homelessness.

“This is a time of great uncertainty with many people in our community really struggling, but if you’re living on the streets and don’t know where your next meal is coming from, you’re constantly in survival mode,” Ms Byrne said.

“Even people lucky enough to have housing are often forced to choose between purchasing food or paying for electricity. These are the people hardest hit in the colder months.

“We’re asking people to contribute what they can. All donations are welcomed and will be greatly appreciated this winter.”

For more information, head to unitingvictas.org.au or donate at unitinggoulburnnortheastwinterblanketappeal.gofundraise.com.au