Local lamb business looking for new partner

For the past decade Lambtastic founder and managing director Ryan Donovan has travelled to farmers’ markets across Victoria and southern New South Wales every weekend to sell his award-winning, saltbush lamb.

He and his brother Ruston have spent almost 15 years building their brand from the ground of their 1280-acre farm, Hurlstone, north of Mulwala, to what it is today.

But now the Donovan brothers are opening their business to a potential new partner – ideally based in Shepparton — interested in taking over the market side of Lambtastic.

“This is an opportunity for someone to own and operate their own business,” Ryan said.

“They would be selling a product that already has a reputable brand and large client following.

“Ideally it would suit someone who is in the Shepparton area and central to farmers’ markets we are looking to expand into.”

Ryan said Lambtastic had come a long way since it was founded in 2006 when the Donovan brothers — faced with dry paddocks and hungry sheep — were forced to change their business plan.

“We wanted to value add and add diversity to our business,” Ryan said.

“Rather than just selling lamb into the marketplace and at the saleyards we decided to begin the process of drought-proofing the farm with quality lamb cuts and dishes under a brand that would be well-recognised.”

And well-recognised it is.

Ryan said there had been times when it was hard to keep up with demand for their lamb cuts, burger patties, curries, pies and gourmet sausages.

“People buy our product because it’s the real deal — a true paddock to plate experience,” he said.

Markets aside, Lambtastic has a store based in Mulwala and the brothers’ lamb is served in restaurants across Australia, including Melbourne and Sydney.

But there are only so many hours in the day, and running their 1280-acre property, stocking the hospitality industry and travelling to markets every weekend has taken its toll.

That’s why they are looking for a business partner.

“We look forward to what this will mean for Lambtastic and the region,” Ryan said.

For information, or to express interest, contact Ryan on 0427 311 578.

Expressions of interest close Friday, June 19.