GV Health Foundation is down but not out

Despite the cancellation of several popular Goulburn Valley Health Foundation fundraisers in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions, organisers are confident they will return.

Foundation director Carmel Johnson said the foundation's Mother's Day Lunch, the popular Cosgrove/Dookie Hospital Auxiliary Cake Stall and the largest fundraiser — the Triple M Give Me Five For Kids events — have all been cancelled or postponed.

“We hope they will return later this year, but meanwhile we're still very happy to receive donations,” Mrs Johnson said.

The usually busy networker said she had been working from home during the lockdown restrictions, which had been challenging.

“I may not be as entwined in our networks and at the front-line, as I love to be, but I am behind the scenes and working toward a time when we are are once again able to join together,” she said.

Mrs Johnson said the foundation awarded seven $5000 nursing and allied health scholarships last year.

Before the pandemic arrived, 20 scholarships were due to be offered this year.

“I would like to hope we can still deliver 20 scholarships, but these are uncertain times and we are extremely grateful for any support we receive."

She said the scholarships were aimed at helping a wide range of hospital staff upgrade skills without relocating to larger cities.

“In the last few years our local La Trobe University in Shepparton has been able to provide these educational opportunities, but the cost of taking these courses has often been prohibitive.”

Mrs Johnson said so far, the foundation has raised $55 000 towards the scholarship program.

She said GV Health also had other important and continuing needs.

“While COVID has been the focus recently, the hospital still has ongoing needs for equipment and services — particularly with the redevelopment nearing completion.”

Other projects the foundation aims to support include a dedicated mother and baby unit and a new cancer treatment service.

Anyone wishing to support the foundation can contact Mrs Johnson via email at [email protected] or phone on 0408 579 199.