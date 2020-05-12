News

Fatal crash in Kyabram

By Shepparton News

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash which occurred in Kyabram this morning.

Investigators believe a small truck was travelling along Webb Rd about 4am when the driver lost control.

The truck left the road and rolled.

Emergency services attended but the male driver died at the scene.

The death brings the total number of fatalities on Victorian roads this year to 85.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

