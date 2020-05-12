News

GV Health to stop testing asymptomatic members of public

By Madi Chwasta

Testing blitz ceases: GV Health will only be testing people showing symptoms of COVID-19.

1 of 1

Goulburn Valley Health will now only be testing people for COVID-19 if they're showing symptoms, as the Victorian Government's two-week testing blitz ends.

GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the hospital had stopped testing members of the public who did not have COVID-19 symptoms.

“There will not be any general asymptomatic testing as has been the case during the testing blitz,” he said.

“Testing for COVID-19 will now only be for people with symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever or chills without a cause, or anyone with an acute respiratory infection characterised by cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose or loss of the sense of smell.”

However, Mr Sharp said the Riverside Plaza screening station would be open today from 9.30 am to 1 pm, in addition to the GV Health Graham St screening station, open from 10 am to 5.15 pm.

Another community-based testing location will be announced today.

“GV Health has been requested to extend community based symptomatic COVID-19 testing in coming weeks,” he said.

“Arrangements are currently being made for a different venue from this Wednesday and further information will be provided (today).”

Greater Shepparton reported its first new case of coronavirus in three weeks on Sunday.

Mr Sharp said the person has been self-isolating at home, and was not assessed at a GV Health ‘pop-up site'.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said more the 160 000 Victorians were tested as part of the two-week COVID-19 testing blitz.

Assessment and advice regarding COVID-19 can be obtained from your GP or from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) at www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus, or by calling 1800 675 398.

Latest articles

News

GV Health to stop testing asymptomatic members of public

Goulburn Valley Health will now only be testing people for COVID-19 if they’re showing symptoms, as the Victorian Government’s two-week testing blitz ends. GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the hospital had stopped testing members of the...

Madi Chwasta
News

Three nurses have worked more than 100 years combined at Shepparton Private Hospital

Nurses across Greater Shepparton will be celebrated today to mark International Nurses Day. The World Health Organization has also designated 2020 the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife in honour of the 200th anniversary of the birth of...

Charmayne Allison
News

Sign salute for nurses, carers and mums

Nurses and care staff at Shepparton’s Menarock Life on Pine Rd celebrated mothers, carers and nurses with special messages ahead of today’s International Nurses Day

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

News

Police seize hundreds of cannabis plants from Shepparton home

Hundreds of cannabis plants were seized from a house in Shepparton’s north today following a search by police.

Liz Mellino
News

Eleventh COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has another confirmed case of COVID-19. The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the new case today, bringing the total number of cases for our region to 11. This new case is now the only current active case of...

Shepparton News
News

Strathmerton man sentenced to 22 years for murder

A man who murdered a stranger over the noise of children splashing and playing in a dam has been jailed for more than two decades.

Shepparton News