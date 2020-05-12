GV Health to stop testing asymptomatic members of public

Goulburn Valley Health will now only be testing people for COVID-19 if they're showing symptoms, as the Victorian Government's two-week testing blitz ends.

GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the hospital had stopped testing members of the public who did not have COVID-19 symptoms.

“There will not be any general asymptomatic testing as has been the case during the testing blitz,” he said.

“Testing for COVID-19 will now only be for people with symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever or chills without a cause, or anyone with an acute respiratory infection characterised by cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose or loss of the sense of smell.”

However, Mr Sharp said the Riverside Plaza screening station would be open today from 9.30 am to 1 pm, in addition to the GV Health Graham St screening station, open from 10 am to 5.15 pm.

Another community-based testing location will be announced today.

“GV Health has been requested to extend community based symptomatic COVID-19 testing in coming weeks,” he said.

“Arrangements are currently being made for a different venue from this Wednesday and further information will be provided (today).”

Greater Shepparton reported its first new case of coronavirus in three weeks on Sunday.

Mr Sharp said the person has been self-isolating at home, and was not assessed at a GV Health ‘pop-up site'.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said more the 160 000 Victorians were tested as part of the two-week COVID-19 testing blitz.

Assessment and advice regarding COVID-19 can be obtained from your GP or from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) at www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus, or by calling 1800 675 398.