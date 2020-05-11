Birthday donation for Shepparton FoodLink

When you're 12 years old, birthdays are about soccer with your mates, a big party, perhaps some loud music and dancing and loads of presents.

But for Venuja Atukorala, his 12th birthday on Friday was a bit different.

Instead of presents and a party, the Bourchier St Primary School student gave his birthday money to Shepparton's Food Link to support needy families and elderly people during the Covid-19 isolation period.

“I can't really go out and spend any birthday money this year so my dad said why don't we give it to Food Link?,” Venuja said.

“I think it's a great idea. There are loads of people who don't have money now and we need to help each other.”

Venuja's younger brother Nethum turns nine in July, so it was decided to offer a joint birthday donation to the Shepparton food charity.

The boys’ father Sam Atukorala has promised $10 for each year of his sons’ lives - Venuja will donate $120, while Nethum will give $90 help the needy.

Food Link founder Amy DePaola thanked the family for its generosity.

“I'm really impressed by the boys’ generosity and their maturity,” Mrs DePaola said.

“The money will buy meals for people like single mums who might not feel like cooking at the end of a busy day, or for the elderly living alone, or for those people who have no access to cooking facilities, like the homeless.”

Ms DePaoloa founded Food Link at the start of the Covid-19 isolation period to bring food distribution agencies and catering businesses together to meet increasing demand for meals from the needy.

Meanwhile, Venuja and Nethum have been busy playing backyard soccer, riding their bikes in the street and getting on with online schoolwork at home.

Their father proudly shows their top school marks award on his mobile phone.

“They're good boys - but they can't wait to get back to school,” he said.