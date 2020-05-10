Eleventh COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has another confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the new case today which brings the total number of cases for our region to 11.

This new case is now the only current active case of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton.

No details have been released about where in the region the person lives, or their prior movements.

It comes after Kyabram District Health Service announced yesterday that a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

KDHS confirmed the news in a Facebook post saying they had already implemented the necessary measures to determine any close contacts.

"The staff member is in self-quarantine at home," the post read.

"Contact tracing is being undertaken in consultation with the Department of Health and Human Services."

KDHS said at this stage there were no patients or residents who fit the criteria of a close contact, however there had been a small number of staff identified by the DHHS.

These staff members have been notified and will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

KDHS reminded patients that they should not cancel or postpone any upcoming appointments at the hospital, saying the necessary precautions have and will continue to be taken.

"Whilst we understand this news will cause anxiety in our community please be assured our priority remains the health and wellbeing of KDHS patients, residents and staff," the post read.

There are now 1487 COVID-19 cases in Victoria - an increase of 10 since yesterday.

The total number of cases is made up of 787 men and 700 women, with people aged from babies to their early nineties.

Currently seven people are in hospital, including five patients in intensive care.

1,346 people have recovered.

Of the total 1,487 cases, there have been 1,224 in metropolitan Melbourne and 224 in regional Victoria.

Several cases remain under investigation.