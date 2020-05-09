Two men charged following cannabis crop bust

Shepparton police have arrested two men in relation to an ongoing drug investigation.

Sergeant Jason Frost confirmed a 44-year-old Braybrook man and a 30-year-old Northern Territory man were arrested this week.

It comes after a warrant was executed at a Chevrolet Ave, Shepparton home on May 6 where police allege hundreds of mature cannabis plants were located.

Officers arrested the two men on Thursday in Wyndham St in relation to the cannabis crop.

They have both been charged with cultivating a commercial quantity of narcotic cannabis plants and are expected to appear before the Shepparton Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Sgt Frost said Shepparton Criminal Investigation Unit would like to thank the local community for information that help lead to the prompt arrest of the two men.