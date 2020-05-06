News

Police seize hundreds of cannabis plants from Shepparton home

By Liz Mellino

Hundreds of mature cannabis plants were located during the raid.

Hundreds of mature cannabis plants were located during the raid.

Hundreds of cannabis plants have been seized from a house in Shepparton's north today following a search by police.

Police confirmed the house, in Chevrolet Ave, contained an "elaborate hydroponic" cannabis set-up, with hundreds of mature plants located inside.

“It was quite a sophisticated and elaborate set-up,” Sergeant Jason Frost said.

Officers from Shepparton's Divisional Tasking Unit and Criminal Investigation Unit carried out the search warrant this morning alongside forensic police members from Melbourne.

Police could be seen taking dozens of large cannabis plants and hydroponic growing equipment from the house, which appeared unkept and poorly maintained.

Sgt Frost said police were working to establish whether the house was linked to three other cannabis crop houses that were raided in Shepparton and Mooroopna in January last year.

Police could not give an exact number of how many plants were seized during the raid and could not put a dollar value on the amount.

A neighbour, who said he had never seen anyone coming or going from the house, said the front garden of the home had been unkept for the past two years.

He and his wife both noticed something "strange" at the address, with his wife eventually calling the police around a month ago.

“My wife noticed something and a bit of a pungent smell, so she rang the police and that's pretty much how it started,” he said.

“The house stands out, especially in this well-kept neighbourhood. I was actually spraying weed killer on the front yard because it started to become a bit overgrown and there was no one coming or going.

“We thought they were maybe doctors or nurses because it's not a normal house to be doing that in, or neighbourhood as such — it's strange.”

Sgt Frost confirmed no-one was home at the time of the raid, with police continuing to investigate who was responsible for the illegal set-up.

“Shepparton Divisional Tasking Unit continues to investigate to identify those responsible,” Sgt Frost said.

“It is certainly (a good result) for the local area and the local community. I'm sure they'll be grateful we have put a stop to what's going on in the street and this address.”

Police seize hundreds of cannabis plants from Shepparton home

