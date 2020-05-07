News

SPC begins processing new super fruit

By Shepparton News

SPC will now process pomegranates, after acquiring super food brand PomLife.

1 of 1

Pomegranates will now be processed at Shepparton's SPC factory, just as tomato season comes to an end.

This $3 million business is first step in what SPC chief executive Robert Giles described as "the first of quite a few acquisitions in the coming future".

The fruit comes straight from Ardmona, the largest pomegranate orchard in Australia, with 80 000 trees.

SPC has acquired the PomLife brand, developed in Ardmona in 2008 and owned by Australian Pomegranate Growers.

Pomegranate picking has just begun and will be processed until the end of August, by holding the fruit in cool stores.

Mr Giles said PomLife would accelerate the growth of SPC.

“They have a production facility inside one of the grower's apple packing facilities, we’ll run it where it is for the moment, but by end of September, it will move to Shepparton,” Mr Giles said.

“For us, it’s the first of quite a few acquisitions in the coming future.”

Mr Giles said pomegranates had a well-established market internationally, including the Middle East, India and United States.

“It’s a super food, so people are looking for those products that are better for you,” he said.

“There's lots of applications from sellers, it's used as marinade for meat, as a baking ingredient and it can be frozen for smoothies — there's many uses.”

APG chief executive Gal Shapir said he was proud to have played a part in introducing the Australian community to the benefits of pomegranates.

“The PomLife brand has found a new home at SPC where it can thrive and reach new heights,” he said.

“APG will continue to develop our orchard and support the iconic SPC business in their future endeavours in the pomegranate space and beyond.”

APG will continue to own the orchard and sell fresh fruit, with SPC purchasing the off grade produce for processing.

Latest articles

News

Time to check your heater

As Victorians retrieve their heaters from hibernation, the risk of house fires increases. CFA Deputy Chief Officer Gavin Freeman said autumn and winter were the highest risk period for residential fires due to the increased use of home heating. Home...

David Rak
News

The expert in dirt

RJT Excavations is the specialist in all things dirt. If you have got earth to be shifted, a hole to be dug or anything in between, Ross Treharne has the equipment to get it done. Ross and his wife Jodie started the business in early 2016 and have...

David Rak
News

Speed limit at Avenel intersection to be put under the microscope

Regional Roads Victoria will undertake a safety assessment of the Avenel Roadhouse intersection on the Hume Fwy.

David Rak

MOST POPULAR

News

Police seize hundreds of cannabis plants from Shepparton home

Hundreds of cannabis plants were seized from a house in Shepparton’s north today following a search by police.

Liz Mellino
News

Man sentenced to 23 years for Mooroopna murder

A man has been sentenced to 23 years in jail following the death of a man in Mooroopna in 2018.

Liz Mellino
News

Ram-raid at Identity Menswear a “targeted” attack

Shepparton police are investigating a ram-raid at Identity Menswear in the Maude St Mall in the early hours of Monday morning. It is understood at least three offenders used a vehicle to ram the front of the store at around 3.08 am, causing...

Liz Mellino