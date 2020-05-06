Meals on Wheels services spike by 30%

Greater Shepparton’s Meals on Wheels service is calling on locals to volunteer their time, as demand for services spikes by 30 per cent.

Since COVID-19 restrictions came into force, the service has seen an increase in the number of people ordering meals but a decline in the number of volunteers available to assist.

Greater Shepparton City Council manager neighbourhoods Amanda Tingay said staff had been redeployed from other areas to help meet demand.

“Greater Shepparton City Council wishes to advise the Meals on Wheels service will continue to be delivered with no disruptions, ensuring continuity of the program,” she said.

“Clients still have access to meal variety; there are some occasions where meals have been substituted due to product shortages.”

Meals on Wheels volunteer Terese Tricarico has been giving her time to the program for the past 30 years.

“I started volunteering after my children had left school and I was no longer needed up at the school,” she said.

Ms Tricarico said being a volunteer took only two hours once a month.

“It gives me a sense of purpose and helps my community,” she said.

“It’s very easy and you meet some very lovely people.”

Council said it was thankful to all those doing extra to support the Meals on Wheels service during this demanding time.

Any residents over the age of 65 in need of Meals on Wheels services can contact My Aged Care on 1800 200 422.

To become a volunteer, phone council's food services co-ordinator on 5832 9808 or email [email protected]