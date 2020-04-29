Guiding Angela through life

Legally blind since she was 12, Angela McManus is a wife, mother, grandmother, friend, cook and gardener. But with the help of her guide dog, she is able to be and do all these things independently - and confidently. News journalist Morgan Dyer spoke to the Shepparton woman as she celebrated International Guide Dog Day on Wednesday.

For the past 23 years Angela McManus has relied on her best friend to see. It just so happens that her best friend is a dog. A guide dog.

The 67-year-old has a hereditary condition called juvenile retinitis pigmentosa and has been legally blind since she was 12.

What started as a large black dot in her vision grew significantly and eventually impacted her ability to walk independently.

So she started using a cane but found it quite "confusing".

“I could hear strangers saying things or telling me which way to move,” Angela said.

It wasn't until she was introduced to her first guide dog, Jessica, at 44, that her life changed forever.

“My dogs have given me a sense of security and have boosted my self-esteem because no-one is interfering,” Angela said.

“I feel people regard me as an equal as well because they see me as functioning independently.”

Angela has had three guide dogs in the past two decades with her most recent lifelong friend, Watson, joining her more than two years ago.

Watson helps guide Angela through life.

“Watson is just beautiful,” Angela said.

“He’s always willing and ready to go when I need him.

“I take him almost everywhere I go.

“I can cruise down the street, do the jobs I want, whenever I want, and with confidence.”

Angela said Guide Dogs Australia had matched her lifestyle with the right dogs.

“I’m a bit of a softer, quieter person so the people at Guide Dogs take all aspects of life into account before allocating you a dog,” she said.

“My physical fitness, size, temperament is all taken into account.”

And although Watson is a dedicated working companion, Angela said he had his own time just like any other dog.

“He’s outgoing and has a very sweet personality,” she said.

“When I take him off the harness, he knows he can go and play and rest and has his own freedoms.

“He loves a treat as well.

“Not once has there been a time, he hasn’t done what I needed him to.”

Despite her condition, Angela said it hadn't stopped her from living a life some only dream about.

Watson has been with Angela for more than two years.

She is a wife, a mother to two daughters, grandmother, friend, cook and gardener. In other words, she is an all-round go-getter.

“I was born before all this amazing technology was around,” Angela said.

“School was very difficult because people didn’t understand how someone could be able to see one day and not the next.

“But I loved school and was able to complete secondary school.

“Because people didn’t understand I learnt how to concentrate and focus very carefully on what people said.”

But now - with Watson - that burden is shared.

“I feel safe with my dog,” she said.

To sponsor a dog or become a volunteer, visit guidedogsaustralia.com