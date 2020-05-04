Shepparton Villages CEO resigns to take up role at Freemasons Victoria

Shepparton Villages chief executive Kerri Rivett has resigned after eight years at the helm of the local aged care organisation.

Finishing up on Friday, May 8, her role will be filled by interim chief executive Greg Pullen until the board appoints a new chief executive.

Ms Rivett is taking on the position of chief executive at Freemasons Victoria, based in Melbourne.

Freemasons Victoria has 16 residential aged care facilities caring for 1300 residents, as well as retirement apartments and independent living units, and employs 2500 staff.

But while it is a positive step forward, Ms Rivett said she would be sad to leave Shepparton Villages — and the wider community — behind.

“Shepparton is a truly extraordinary place. It's amazing how much locals give back to their community. You don't get that in major cities,” she said.

“I will miss the residents, the local staff and the families.

“And while I'm heading back to the city, I'll still be working for a not-for-profit — and always plan to.”

In addition to her eight years heading up Shepparton Villages, Ms Rivett's impressive resume includes stints at Mercy Health and Melbourne Health.

Moving to regional Victoria with her husband nine years ago for a tree change, she started at Shepparton Villages as executive manager of care services before stepping in as chief executive on Kevin Bertram’s departure.

In her tenure, she has overseen a number of huge growth projects for the organisation.

These include the $34 million state-of-the-art residential facility Maculata Place, a 120-bed two-storey facility at Tarcoola.

Ms Rivett has also overseen the $20 million redevelopment of the Mooroopna facility at Rodney Park Village, set to be named Mooroopna Place.

This 100-bed facility will be finished by the end of this year.

Ms Rivett claimed much of this growth was due to support from the Shepparton Villages board.

“When I arrived, Shepparton Villages was a great organisation. But it was on the verge of being a fantastic one,” she said.

“The board allowed me to build it. I've never worked with a board so committed to aged care and its community.

“I also want to thank the News, which has been so fantastic to us along the way.”

Board chair Frank Dawson paid tribute to Ms Rivett for her outstanding dedication to Shepparton Villages, the residents and staff.

“In her eight years as chief executive, Kerri has grown the organisation incredibly and set us on a very good path with her initiatives and drive,” he said.

“It is a credit to Kerri that under her leadership, Shepparton Villages has grown to be a strong and significant aged care provider in regional Australia.

“The organisation and community will miss her greatly but wish her all the very best in her new role at Freemasons.”

Mr Dawson said he and the board were particularly grateful to Ms Rivett for her stewardship during the COVID-19 crisis — an intense and magnified situation within the aged care industry.

“It’s a credit to Kerri and her staff for the way in which they have put the safety and wellbeing of residents and staff first and foremost,” he said.

“We are disappointed we cannot farewell Kerri in the way she deserves after her years of service but look forward to having a face-to-face farewell when time allows.”