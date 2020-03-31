Children draw pictures for aged care residents in lockdown

Children at Knight Street Multi-Age Learning have drawn pictures for Shepparton Villages residents, bringing a little brightness to the aged care facility as it continues its lockdown.

“We heard no visitors were allowed into the facility and saw videos of them contacting family online,” educator Christine Watson said.

“As an educator, that just got to me.

“I said to the kids, ‘let's do something nice and draw pictures for the residents, as they can't see their grandkids right now'.

“All the children were really into it. Some did multiple pictures and we drew pictures for the nurses as well.

“Each picture had a photo of the artist and a little message.

“We are also in the process of sending a video of the children singing and dancing to help bring as much joy as possible.”

Shepparton Villages’ community engagement executive manager Jo Breen said they were blown away by the gesture.

“It was such a lovely thing for the children to do,” she said.

“It will bring so much joy to the residents and to our staff.

“I am sure residents will be thrilled and will want to send a letter back to say thank you.

“It’s little touches like this that can really lift the mood within the facilities.

“We are about to start some other forms of activities and communications with families in particular, so it’s been a hugely busy time for all and these little paintings are a real splash of colour in all of our days.”