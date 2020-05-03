What are locals looking forward to doing after lockdown?

We asked you: What is the first thing you want to do after lockdown restrictions are lifted?

It seems like dining out, family visits, hugs, and seeing friends are all the go — in other words, the simple things of life.

Jan Phillips: A coffee with friends and a hug again.

Carmel Johnson: I'm looking forward to catching up again with family and friends and colleagues, because as a "people" person I've missed the engagement.

Dhami Singh: I just want to go away for a couple of weeks and see friends and family. My mate has a new baby and I just want to go round and see him. At the moment it all feels so controlled.

Helen Janke: I want to hug people and go to a live theatre show.

Jamie Lea: Not sure I can pick just one thing! Just being around other humans would be rad. Throwing a gig instantly jumps to mind. Feeling the vibe of good people, community and live music — I absolutely cannot wait.

Nicky Pummeroy: Give my mum and dad a hug then hug the rest of my family and friends.

Tank: I'd like to continue my sculpture exhibition at Tallis Cellar Door that was cut short due to COVID-19. I predict a huge crowd of art-loving happy folk, ready to celebrate our freedom with friends ... and a glass of red!

Lisa McKenzie: Have a party!

Anthony Brophy: Maybe a re-enactment of this?

John Head: Hold and hug my new grandson. Atticus was a lockdown birth on March 27. So I have only met him from a distance so far.

Olivia Evans-Smith: I’m going to do all the things I took for granted. Spend time with friends and family. Dine out, go to cellar doors and jazz clubs. I’m definitely going to ‘holiday here this year’, I’ll be spending all my money helping Aussie businesses bounce back!

Pat Patt: The first thing I want to do when restrictions are lifted is go and see my granddaughter for cuddles and stories and to see all the new things she has learned to do over the last few weeks.

Fern Summer: I'd like to play a hand of Texas Holdem at The Aussie.

Graham Royden: Invite my family around for Sunday roast lunch. Then take my wife out for dinner.

John Gray: I'll resume the coffee circuit with the usual coterie of like-minded reprobates.

Christian Georgopoulos: The first thing I will want to do is go camping and enjoy Mother Nature once again around a campfire with a few mates!

Michelle Anstice: I can't wait to go out for dinner then go to the movies with fresh popcorn. Movies at home just aren't the same.

Lisa Nardella: See friends and family and go on a road trip to a restaurant.

Chris Hazelman: Spend time with our grandson and just hug him. His parents will get a little bit of attention too.

Paul Jerome: Give people a hug and shake a hand. It’s hard not being able to show physical emotion.

Pauline Maree Cleland: Spending some time out alone doing nothing in particular, maybe take a drive to the hills, take my camera and just breathe the fresh air and focus on the beauty around me. As a carer during this time, to ensure the safety of those I love I spend every waking moment trying to help keep my people safe. To just stop and breathe and know everyone is safe and okay will be heaven. Not that I am unhappy doing this, it will just be nice to find one day where I can just stop and take a breather.

Rosemary Hedges: Driving to Newcastle to meet our first grandchild. She’s going to be a couple of months old before we get to see her.

Sandie Wearne: See my kids and grandkids.

Nicole Peters: Getting back to work, honestly. I miss photographing families and newborns, followed by catching up with family, enjoying a night out for dinner with my partner and travelling again.

Mary Trott: Go to see my daughter and our grandkids and hoping to get to see my first great-grandchild.

Sam Scarpari: Open up the restaurant and cellar door so all our wonderful customers can enjoy our food and wine.

Mickala Thomas: Head to a local winery, have a few drinks with good company and eat loads of yummy food!

Tracey Randell: Go to finally meet a brother, who was adopted like me, for the first time.

Robyn Shelton: A weekend away to Twin Towns Resort and playing the pokies, which is what we would have been doing for our 56th wedding anniversary this weekend. We do it every year, but not this year.

Bailey Poliness: Go to the pub.