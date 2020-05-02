Abandoned vehicle no cause for concern, say police

Shepparton Highway Patrol is investigating a collision at the intersection of Wyndham St and Wilmot Rd, Shepparton.

Acting Sergeant Mick Jarrett said the vehicles collided at the intersection about 6.30 pm on Thursday, April 30.

Act Sgt Jarrett said a silver Hyundai sedan driven by a 25-year-old Melbourne man was travelling north along Wyndham St at the time.

The other vehicle, a black Holden sedan driven by a Shepparton man aged 39, was travelling west along Wilmot Rd.

Act Sgt Jarret said police were unsure why the vehicles collided, with investigations under way following a dispute over the colour of the traffic lights in the intersection at the time.

Neither driver, each of whom was the sole occupants of their vehicle, was injured during the collision however both vehicles suffered significant damage.

Police, Country Fire Authority and ambulance personnel attended the scene.

-------------------------------

Community members may have noticed a dark blue Ford sedan parked in the service lane near Amart Furniture in Shepparton.

The vehicle, which has police tape on the side mirror and no number plates, appeared at some stage on Sunday, April 26. It was still parked in the same place on May 1.

Shepparton police confirmed the vehicle was abandoned.

They said the police tape was used to notify the community that police were aware of the vehicle and had attended the scene to inspect it. They also said the tape was a way to stop members of the community from continuing to report the vehicle to police.

Police confirmed the vehicle would eventually be towed from the scene by someone from Greater Shepparton City Council.