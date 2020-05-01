More public COVID-19 testing across the weekend

Goulburn Valley Health will again be testing the public for COVID-19 tomorrow and Sunday at Riverside Plaza, as part of the state government's "testing blitz".

The COVID-19 pop-up testing station will be open from 9am to 1pm across the weekend.

The hospital has encouraged anyone who is not showing any symptoms of the virus to take part in the voluntary testing, and has reminded anyone attending to maintain social distancing.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said GV Health has begun additional screening for people who do not have symptoms of COVID-19, and said further testing sites would be announced in the coming days.

"(Testing) will be in public places such as shopping centres and some of our services that are easily accessible," he said.

The Victoria government announced on Monday they would aim to test 100 000 people in the next couple of weeks, ahead of a possible reduction of social distancing restrictions in mid-May.

The COVID-19 Screening Station at GV Health on Graham Street remains open 10am to 5:30pm daily.

Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms, including fever or chills, acute respiratory infection, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, loss of sense of smell, headache, muscle pain, stuffy nose, or nausea is urged to attend.

