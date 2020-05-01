News

More public COVID-19 testing across the weekend

By Shepparton News

Testing for COVID-19 will continue at Riverside Plaza across the weekend.

1 of 1

Goulburn Valley Health will again be testing the public for COVID-19 tomorrow and Sunday at Riverside Plaza, as part of the state government's "testing blitz".

The COVID-19 pop-up testing station will be open from 9am to 1pm across the weekend.

The hospital has encouraged anyone who is not showing any symptoms of the virus to take part in the voluntary testing, and has reminded anyone attending to maintain social distancing.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said GV Health has begun additional screening for people who do not have symptoms of COVID-19, and said further testing sites would be announced in the coming days.

"(Testing) will be in public places such as shopping centres and some of our services that are easily accessible," he said.

The Victoria government announced on Monday they would aim to test 100 000 people in the next couple of weeks, ahead of a possible reduction of social distancing restrictions in mid-May.

The COVID-19 Screening Station at GV Health on Graham Street remains open 10am to 5:30pm daily.

Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms, including fever or chills, acute respiratory infection, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, loss of sense of smell, headache, muscle pain, stuffy nose, or nausea is urged to attend.

FOR MORE STORIES ABOUT COVID-19:

GV Health asks community to get pathology done later in day

Testing for COVID-19 ramps up

Second GV Health staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Latest articles

Finance

Another class action against Treasury Wine

Law firm Maurice Blackburn has filed a class action against Treasury Wine relating to public information about performance of its US business.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Helloworld says it can survive downturn

Helloworld says it expects to incur losses of up to $2 million a month until September during the coronavirus crisis but has the reserves to absorb that.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Origin buys stake in UK energy firm

Origin Energy will buy a 20 per cent stake in UK’s Octopus Energy for $507 million with the aim of cutting costs in Australia and improving customer service.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Mooroopna residents oppose nearby community housing development

Nearby residents of proposed community housing in Mooroopna’s north built by the Haven Foundation have said: ‘’go away, we don’t want it’’.

James Bennett
News

Wet weather hits the region

Greater Shepparton residents are being encouraged to get out their umbrellas and unpack their winter woollies as wild weather hits the region today.

Morgan Dyer
News

Kyabram man to be sentenced after guilty plea to Mooroopna stabbing

A Kyabram man is set to be sentenced after stabbing a man six times with a fillet knife in Mooroopna last year.

Liz Mellino