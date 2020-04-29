News

Surprise delivery gets thumbs up from Harding family

By Shepparton News

Shepparton's Miles, Felix, Hugo and Bree Harding received a surprise delivery from North End Bakehouse owner Matt Aylett as part of the Shepparton News' Surprise Delivery competition.

The Harding family received a special surprise on Monday, with a plethora of baked treats from the North End Bakehouse arriving on the doorstep.

The first winner of the Shepparton News' Surprise Delivery competition, the Shepparton family was greeted with a box of baked treats courtesy of North End Bakehouse owner Matt Aylett.

Family-sized meat pies, plenty of bread and some delicious yo-yos, rum balls and Anzac biscuits for the kids was just the thing to make the Harding family's day.

For mum Bree it was a welcome break from home schooling and meant a night off cooking and plenty of smiles all round for children Miles, Felix and Hugo.

“It was good to see someone appreciate a surprise. It was good to be able to do that for someone,” Mr Aylett said.

“Once we heard there was some kids at the house we thought we'd make something special.

“Everyone uses baked goods so it's been good to see the community embrace the delivery service. It's handy to be able to get things right to your door.”

The Shepparton News Surprise Delivery competition runs until Friday, May 8. For more details or to enter turn to page 15.

