News

Wet weather to hit the region

By Morgan Dyer

A cold front is expected to roll into Shepparton in the next few days.

Greater Shepparton residents are being encouraged to get out their umbrellas and unpack their winter woollies as wild weather is expected to hit the region tomorrow.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a day of rain for Shepparton as a cold front moves across the state.

“A substantial cold front is developing in South Australia and moving across Victoria, but it will also drag moisture ahead of that front,” BOM duty forecaster Michael Halfpenny said.

“Shepparton should expect around 15 to 35 millimetres of rain on Wednesday. Thunderstorms are also possible in the afternoon.”

While tomorrow's temperatures are expected to reach a moderate high of 19 degrees, residents should brace for chilling conditions later in the week.

“There may be a shower or two around on Thursday with temperatures predicted to reach a top of 14 degrees,” Mr Halfpenny said.

“At this stage we have forecast a top of 11 degrees on Friday.

“It will feel quite chilly as winds will pick up.”

Pine Lodge sheep and cropping farmer Tony O’Callaghan welcomed the forecast.

“It’s fantastic, it has come at the right time,” Mr O’Callaghan said.

“We have planted our canola and we are just starting to begin sowing our wheat crop.

“Twenty millimetres would be great. The 14 mm on Sunday really helped as well.”

Mr O’Callaghan said the rain was a stark contrast to this time last year.

“We were sowing in very dry conditions last year,” he said.

“The rain will give the crops a good early start to the year.”

But as Shepparton and district residents reach for their brollies, they should spare a thought for those forecast more extreme weather, with snow forecast for the Alps.

