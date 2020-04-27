Arrest over crime spree in Stanhope, Tongala and Echuca

A former Echuca man has been charged over a spate of ram-raids and burglaries across the district.

The 29-year-old was arrested on Tuesday, April 21, over ram-raids, burglaries and thefts in Stanhope, Kyabram, Numurkah and Tongala and driving offences in Echuca last year.

Detective Senior Constable Troy Wickham of the Campaspe criminal investigation unit said the man allegedly used a ute to ram-raid a Stanhope service station and steal an ATM on November 12.

The same day, he is accused of stealing a ute from Kyabram, which was used to ram-raid a Numurkah Caltex service station and steal another ATM before setting fire to the ute in Barmah.

The next day, the man allegedly broke into Stanhope's supermarket and stole alcohol, attempted to break into Stanhope Bakery and committed a burglary at Tongala Hotel where cash registers containing cash were stolen.

On November 18, he is accused of attempting to break into the Stanhope supermarket and breaking into the Tongala supermarket and stealing $7000 worth of cigarettes.

He has also been charged with handling stolen goods and possessing proceeds of crime and an imitation firearm as well as failing to stop on police request and driving while disqualified on Northern Hwy in Echuca on December 12.

The man, now living in Kealba, has been summonsed to appear in Echuca Magistrates’ Court on September 9.