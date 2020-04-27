News

Arrest over crime spree in Stanhope, Tongala and Echuca

By Ivy Jensen

1 of 1

A former Echuca man has been charged over a spate of ram-raids and burglaries across the district.

The 29-year-old was arrested on Tuesday, April 21, over ram-raids, burglaries and thefts in Stanhope, Kyabram, Numurkah and Tongala and driving offences in Echuca last year.

Detective Senior Constable Troy Wickham of the Campaspe criminal investigation unit said the man allegedly used a ute to ram-raid a Stanhope service station and steal an ATM on November 12.

The same day, he is accused of stealing a ute from Kyabram, which was used to ram-raid a Numurkah Caltex service station and steal another ATM before setting fire to the ute in Barmah.

The next day, the man allegedly broke into Stanhope's supermarket and stole alcohol, attempted to break into Stanhope Bakery and committed a burglary at Tongala Hotel where cash registers containing cash were stolen.

On November 18, he is accused of attempting to break into the Stanhope supermarket and breaking into the Tongala supermarket and stealing $7000 worth of cigarettes.

He has also been charged with handling stolen goods and possessing proceeds of crime and an imitation firearm as well as failing to stop on police request and driving while disqualified on Northern Hwy in Echuca on December 12.

The man, now living in Kealba, has been summonsed to appear in Echuca Magistrates’ Court on September 9.

Latest articles

News

Bill remembers

Bill Gordon was a member of the Royal Australian Air Force and served during World War II. It is part of the reason Anzac Day is so important to him. ‘‘There were a lot of lives lost on Anzac Day (at Gallipoli),’’ Mr Gordon said. ‘‘So it...

Olivia Duffey
News

Keelty report ‘misses mark’

The Keelty report on water sharing in the Murray Darling Basin misses the mark, according to our political representatives. Both Federal Member for Farrer Sussan Ley and NSW Member for Murray Helen Dalton have taken aim at the report from...

Daniel Hughes
News

Support for aspiring vet

Jemima Donovan (pictured) experienced the importance of connection to land and community growing up on her family’s sheep, cattle and cropping farm at Bunnaloo. She worked as a farm hand on the property for years, as well as working at a local...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times

MOST POPULAR

News

Second GV Health staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said at this time there was “no evidence of a link” between this case and the staff member who tested positive for the virus last week.

Madi Chwasta
News

Four horses killed in crash outside Euroa

Heartbreak has struck Euroa’s Lindsay Park Racing stable, with four horses killed in a truck crash on Monday night. Five horses were being transported from the stables to the Hunter Valley when the truck lost control and rolled about 10...

Alex Mitchell
Virus updates

Stay informed with our newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest news about the impact of the coronavirus in our community

Shepparton News