Shepparton RSL to deliver Anzac Day service online

By Shepparton News

Tomorrow will be an Anzac Day like no other.

Families will gather quietly at the end of their driveways in place of a dawn service and Shepparton's cenotaph will be silent.

The Shepparton RSL will hold a virtual service tomorrow, allowing locals across the region to join together and pay their respects.

Shepparton RSL president Robert Wilkie said although there had been changes to how the RSL commemorates Anzac Day this year, the meaning of the day remains.

"The COVID-19 pandemic will change what we do this Anzac Day, but not why we do it," he said.

"The spirit of Anzac, with its qualities of courage, mateship and sacrifice continues to have relevance and meaning for our sense of national identity.

"We meet on Anzac Day not to glorify war or praise victors, but to remember those who have served our country during times of conflict and crisis."

Guest speaker Graeme Bayley will share his own experiences and memories serving during the Vietnam War.

The Last Post and a minute silence will also be observed, with Nicky Pummeroy and Laura Blackie providing music for the service.

Visit sheppnews.com.au from 7 am to watch the service.

