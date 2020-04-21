Shepparton man denied bail after leading police on dangerous pursuit

A Shepparton man who allegedly led police on a dangerous pursuit in a stolen vehicle, including travelling about 80 km/h through Shepparton's Maude St Mall during lunchtime, has been denied bail.

Police allege William Thomas Molyneaux, 25, was also detected travelling in excess of 120 km/h along Doyles Rd in Shepparton last week in an act police described as "dangerous" and showing disregard for the safety and welfare of other road users.

“It is only through sheer luck and good fortune that an innocent member of the public is not dead or seriously injured,” police prosecutor Leading Senior Constable Anna Hanlon told Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

“The nature and seriousness of the accused's driving in these incidents is deplorable and places the community in extreme risk when he is behind the wheel of a motor vehicle.”

Mr Molyneaux appeared in court on Friday for a bail application, facing 12 charges including burglary, theft, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving while being pursued by police and reckless conduct endangering life.

The accused appeared agitated when Magistrate David Faram denied his bail, slamming his head against the glass barrier and shouting to the court this was "not going to help" and would ruin his plans for the future.

Police allege Mr Molyneaux stole a van from Plunkett Orchards in Ardmona on April 14 before later dumping it the following morning behind Harvey Norman in Kialla.

Shortly after, police allege the accused stole a white Holden Commodore ute parked out the front of a cabin at Riverside Caravan Park in Kialla.

Police spotted the stolen vehicle later that morning travelling along Peter Ross-Edwards Causeway.

Ms Hanlon said police attempted to intercept the vehicle before the accused allegedly took off at a fast rate of speed and began to overtake vehicles over the double lines, with police retreating due to the "erratic" driving.

About 1.25 pm police again spotted the vehicle and allege Mr Molyneaux entered Shepparton's Maude St Mall travelling around 80 km/h, narrowly avoiding a pedestrian who later told police he could "feel the wind brush past him" as the stolen vehicle passed by.

The court was told Mr Molyneaux continued driving with police alleging he reached speeds in excess of 120 km/h along Doyles Rd.

After dumping the vehicle in the driveway of a house in Grahamvale the accused allegedly fled on foot and was later found hiding under a pile of sheets in a nearby shed.

The accused was arrested and taken back to Shepparton Police Station where police allege Mr Molyneaux appeared substance-effected, and stated to police that he had "consumed a point of methylamphetamine" at lunch that day.

Police also allege Mr Molyneaux stole about $15 000 worth of items from Expression Furniture in Shepparton on April 9 this year, including 10 CCTV cameras, an industrial alarm system, two barcode scanners and three desktop computers.

Mr Molyneaux's lawyer Megan McKenna told the court her client, who is unemployed and has no fixed residence, denied the offending.

She said if bailed her client would be able to reside at a friend's address in Shepparton where he could work with a previous employer as a bricklayer.

“(Mr Molyneaux) has made a number of comments that once he does have work available he loves getting up, getting ready, going to work and keeping busy — something which he feels like he has been missing for some time,” Ms McKenna said.

She told the court things were "looking up" for her client after he was released from prison in November last year however this changed when his mother moved away and he effectively "became homeless".

Ms McKenna said the risk of Mr Molyneaux's release could be addressed by enforcing strict bail conditions which she said he was willing to abide by.

Magistrate Faram ordered Mr Molyneaux remain behind bars, considering him to be a "significant risk" due to being bailed for other offending just five days prior to the alleged driving incident.

The accused is expected to face court again on May 1.

