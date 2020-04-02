Mooroopna man set to be extradited following release from prison

A Mooroopna man is expected to be extradited to NSW to face previous charges in that state after being released from Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Kevin Moffatt, 23, was on Tuesday sentenced to 35 days in custody in relation to charges stemming from incidents in Shepparton and Mooroopna, but was released due to time already served.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Liam Murdock told the court Moffatt was involved in the theft of a motor vehicle from a Shepparton address in 2017.

The court was told a warrant of apprehension was then issued.

The following year on March 5, 2018, police located Moffatt hiding inside the bathroom of a Shepparton address.

He was arrested and police located a backpack in his possession which contained two pairs of sunglasses, a Holden car key and a gold heart-shaped pendant which the accused advised police he had stolen.

Sen Const Murdock said Moffatt made full admissions to the theft of property and dealing with the proceeds of crime during his record of interview with police, before being bailed.

The court was told that between 10.30 pm on November 22 and 1 am on November 23 last year, a vehicle was stolen from an address in NSW.

Two days later, on November 25, the vehicle was located in Mooroopna.

Sen Const Murdock said CCTV footage showed two males exiting the stolen vehicle, one of those being the accused. Police also found the accused's fingerprints on the vehicle.

Moffatt was arrested on February 26 this year in Shepparton.

The court heard that during his record of interview Moffatt could not recall anything to do with the vehicle, the incident, why he was on CCTV footage or why his fingerprints were located on the stolen vehicle.

Moffatt's lawyer Bree Zito said her client was living with his aunt in Mooroopna when he was arrested and remanded.

She said Moffatt witnessed family violence from a young age which had a "profound impact on him".

Ms Zito said her client had a "long-standing" issue with alcohol, and told the court he was alcohol-affected when he was arrested by police earlier this year.

“He does use alcohol as a coping mechanism,” she said.

“He is also experiencing some significant grief and loss following the loss of his grandmother ... she passed while he was in custody, therefore he was unable to attend her funeral.”

Ms Zito told the court Moffatt had stopped using ice along with marijuana, saying he no longer enjoyed the effect it had on him.

“My client is still a young man and does have hopeful prospects of rehabilitation if he is able to address the underlying causes of his offending. At the time of the offending he was at a very low point of his life,” she said.

Magistrate Peter Mithen imposed a sentence of 35 days, which Moffatt had already served on remand, along with disqualifying his driver's licence for four months.

The court heard that Moffatt was facing an outstanding breach of parole period in NSW, for which, the court was told, a warrant for his arrest was expected to be issued upon his release from custody.

