Greater Shepparton reports tenth COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded a tenth COVID-19 case, after going more than a week with no new diagnoses.

Moira Shire still has 11 cases, and Mitchell Shire remains on nine.

Benalla Rural City is steady on three, and Strathbogie Shire and Campaspe Shire each have two.

The Department of Health and Human Services has not released information about where in the region the people live or their prior movements.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the former health worker who was diagnosed with COVID-19 was not from the Goulburn Valley region.

Mr Sharp said on Friday the hospital was continuing to treat patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services would not provide the number of recovered cases for Greater Shepparton, or any Local Government Area in Victoria.

The death toll in the state is now 15, after a man in his 80s died in a Melbourne hospital on Friday.

The total number of cases in Victoria is 1328, an increase in nine from yesterday.

Of these cases, 1188 have recovered.

There are currently 29 people in hospital with the virus, including 10 in intensive care.

More than 82 000 people have been tested, and several cases remained under investigation.