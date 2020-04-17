GV Health staff member tests positive to COVID-19

UPDATE: 9.30am

GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp has confirmed a former staff member who was employed at the Graham Street Shepparton campus in early April on a temporary basis has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person, who is now recovering at home and in self-quarantine, experienced COVID-19 symptoms following completion of their last shift at GV Health.

GV Health has begun a review into how this person was exposed to the virus.

At this time, it is understood the person was exposed to COVID-19 before commencing work at GV Health.

The hospital is contacting people who may have had contact with this person and follow-up care is being arranged.

This includes, where required, testing of staff and patients for COVID-19 that have had close contact with the staff member concerned.

GV Health staff that have had close contact with the staff member are required to self-isolate for 14 days.

"Support is and will continue to be provided to GV Health staff in coming days," Mr Sharp said.

"Current and former patients that meet close contact criteria are also being reviewed by medical staff to assess their health care needs.

"GV Health and the Department of Health and Human Services is contacting patients and any further arrangements will be put in place where required.

"The approach GV Health is taking is consistent with guidelines provided by the DHHS and includes tracing regarding staff and patients which is ongoing.

"Our priority remains the health and wellbeing of GV Health’s patients and staff."

The number of people that have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Greater Shepparton, Moira and Strathbogie regions has not changed for more than one week.

GV Health is continuing to treat inpatients with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19 at Graham Street Shepparton.

Goulburn Valley Health has confirmed a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital has not yet confirmed the position of the staff member.

A spokesperson said the staff member was currently self-isolating, and was no longer at the hospital.

More to come.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health confirmed in its latest release the total number of coronavirus cases in Victoria sat at 1299 - an increase of eight from the day before.

There were no new deaths reported on Tuesday. To date, 14 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.

At the time, the total number of cases was made up of 674 men and 625 women, with people aged from babies to their early nineties.

There were 132 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Victoria that may have been acquired through community transmission.

On Wednesday, 39 people were in hospital, including 18 patients in intensive care. A total of 1137 people had recovered. More than 72 000 tests had been completed.

Of the total number of cases, 1033 were in metropolitan Melbourne and 236 in regional Victoria. Several cases remained under investigation.

Read more on Shepparton's response to the COVID-19 pandemic

$140k to fund Shepparton prostate cancer specialist nurse for another year

Boost to paramedics on the frontline

Say ‘I do’ with a drive-through wedding