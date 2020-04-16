News

Local swamps and wetlands will continue to thrive thanks to top-ups

By Shepparton News

Loch Garry before water is let back into the area.

1 of 14

Local swamps and wetlands are set to receive a top-up later this month to ensure flora and fauna continue to thrive at the sites.

Both Black Swamp near Wunghnu and Kinnairds Wetland near Numurkah are due to receive 80 megalitres and 500ML of water respectively.

Threatened, vulnerable or endangered species such as river swamp-wallaby grass, water nymph, freckled ducks, magpie geese, bitterns and white-bellied sea eagles have been recorded at Black Swamp in recent years in response to water deliveries.

The last time water for the environment was delivered to Black Swamp was spring 2018.

Kinnairds Wetland is a hugely popular recreational site and has the largest known recorded population of rigid water-milfoil, a vulnerable plant species.

It is also a significant breeding site for royal spoonbills.

Kinnairds last received water for the environment in spring 2018.

Meanwhile in mid to late April, up to 1000 ML of water for the environment is scheduled to be delivered throughout two months to Loch Garry north of Shepparton.

This will be the first time water for the environment has been delivered to the wetland.

The water is expected to shallowly inundate about 50 per cent of the wetland, which has significant cultural sites, is a popular recreational destination and when it holds water, supports frogs, turtles, thousands of waterbirds and other native wildlife.

Planning and consultation is also under way with Goulburn-Murray Water and the community to investigate delivery of water for the environment for the first time to Kanyapella Basin later this year.

Environmental flows are planned by the Goulburn Broken CMA in consultation with the Victorian Environmental Water Holder.

The delivery is managed by GMW in line with the VEWH’s seasonal watering plan.

Timing of the environmental flows takes into consideration weather conditions, delivery orders by irrigators and other water users and feedback from the community via the Goulburn Broken CMA’s environmental water advisory groups.

Environmental watering is only one way of protecting and improving rivers and wetlands.

Fencing and revegetation, erosion control, pest control, returning logs to rivers for fish and bug habitat and installation of fishways to allow fish to pass through dams and weirs also help.

