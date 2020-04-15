News

Boost to paramedics on the coronavirus frontline

By Liz Mellino

Greater Shepparton ambulances transported 1084 code one emergency patients in the three months to the end of December last year.

1 of 1

Paramedics working at the front line of the state's coronavirus response will soon receive a much-needed helping hand.

A total of 120 extra paramedics are expected to be rolled out across the state from next month in a bid to boost the health care available to all Victorians.

Ambulance Services Minister Jenny Mikakos said the new paramedics would be brought forward from the next financial year to hit the ground running now due to the coronavirus pandemic and upcoming flu season.

“We will need our paramedics more than ever over the coming months, but we don't want to have a situation where they have to choose between coronavirus cases and other serious conditions such as heart attacks and strokes,” she said.

“These new recruits will help us deal with increased demand on our health system due to coronavirus, while ensuring all Victorians continue to receive the lifesaving care they deserve.”

The latest data shows ambulances within Greater Shepparton transported 1084 code one emergency patients in the three months to the end of December last year.

Of these patients, local paramedics reached 86.2 per cent within the benchmark of 15 minutes, with an average response time of 10 minutes and 46 seconds.

This places Greater Shepparton ambulances at quicker than the state average of 11 minutes and 29 seconds.

Ms Mikakos said the boost, which was announced on Tuesday, would also increase the capacity in Ambulance Victoria's specialist areas, which include the secondary triage service where nurses and paramedics assess and provide advice to less serious cases.

Seriously ill patients who need transport to access appropriate medical care — particularly those in regional areas — will also benefit from additional resources for Ambulance Victoria's Adult Retrieval Victoria.

The patient transport service will expand its 24-hour telephone advice service to provide round-the-clock telehealth, regional clinical support, co-ordination and critical care retrieval for the next six months.

“We are boosting the paramedic workforce to help cope with this unprecedented challenge, but we all have a role to play in protecting our health system and saving lives. If you can stay at home you must stay at home,” Ms Mikakos said.

Ambulance Victoria has started the selection process and is aiming to recruit 60 staff in May and June.

Latest articles

The Boss's Dog

Some things should be off the table

The Boss likes his proverbs – he’s a bit old-fashioned like that – and this virus thing is just giving him more encouragement. “It’s an ill wind that blows no-one any good,” he said the other day, shaking his head like he wasn’t quite...

The General

The Boss's Dog

When I get to Heaven...

The Boss has been moping about, playing John Prine songs these last few days - more than usual anyway. When he told me the news about Mr Prine’s death from Coronavirus complications, he reminded me that he and his mates had booked to see the John...

The General

The Boss's Dog

COVID-19: A Meeting of the Minds

I had a rare moment of clarity the other day - an epiphany of sorts - while performing the downward dog yoga pose as part of my morning exercise routine, and it was this: humans are becoming more like us. Given the unquestionable superiority of the...

The General

MOST POPULAR

Breaking News

Wild police chase ends in dramatic arrest in Echuca

A WILD police pursuit through three towns involving ground and air searches ended in a dramatic arrest in Echuca early today. Two men allegedly led police on a chase through the back roads of Tallygaroopna, Bunbartha and eventually Echuca before...

Ivy Jensen
News

Nazi and Chinese flags found on communications tower

Kyabram residents awoke to an ugly sight on Sunday when a Nazi flag along with two Chinese national flags were flying high on the communications tower.

Kyabram Free Press
News

Fire rips through Tatura home

The residents of a Tatura home are lucky to be alive after a fire ripped through their house on Good Friday. CFA brigades from Tatura and Shepparton were called to the Service St property about 9 am. It took a little more than an hour to...

James Bennett