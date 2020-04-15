Boost to paramedics on the coronavirus frontline

Paramedics working at the front line of the state's coronavirus response will soon receive a much-needed helping hand.

A total of 120 extra paramedics are expected to be rolled out across the state from next month in a bid to boost the health care available to all Victorians.

Ambulance Services Minister Jenny Mikakos said the new paramedics would be brought forward from the next financial year to hit the ground running now due to the coronavirus pandemic and upcoming flu season.

“We will need our paramedics more than ever over the coming months, but we don't want to have a situation where they have to choose between coronavirus cases and other serious conditions such as heart attacks and strokes,” she said.

“These new recruits will help us deal with increased demand on our health system due to coronavirus, while ensuring all Victorians continue to receive the lifesaving care they deserve.”

The latest data shows ambulances within Greater Shepparton transported 1084 code one emergency patients in the three months to the end of December last year.

Of these patients, local paramedics reached 86.2 per cent within the benchmark of 15 minutes, with an average response time of 10 minutes and 46 seconds.

This places Greater Shepparton ambulances at quicker than the state average of 11 minutes and 29 seconds.

Ms Mikakos said the boost, which was announced on Tuesday, would also increase the capacity in Ambulance Victoria's specialist areas, which include the secondary triage service where nurses and paramedics assess and provide advice to less serious cases.

Seriously ill patients who need transport to access appropriate medical care — particularly those in regional areas — will also benefit from additional resources for Ambulance Victoria's Adult Retrieval Victoria.

The patient transport service will expand its 24-hour telephone advice service to provide round-the-clock telehealth, regional clinical support, co-ordination and critical care retrieval for the next six months.

“We are boosting the paramedic workforce to help cope with this unprecedented challenge, but we all have a role to play in protecting our health system and saving lives. If you can stay at home you must stay at home,” Ms Mikakos said.

Ambulance Victoria has started the selection process and is aiming to recruit 60 staff in May and June.