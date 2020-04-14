Woman in Yarroweyah collision had twice the legal alcohol limit

The driver of a vehicle which collided with bridge railing in Yarroweyah last week had a blood alcohol reading of twice the legal limit.

Police said the woman was travelling on Labuan Rd in Yarroweyah when her vehicle collided with bridge railing on April 10.

The driver escaped injury, however she returned a Blood Alcohol Content of double the legal limit.

She received a penalty notice and an immediate cancellation of her licence for 10 months.

The vehicle was destroyed.

---------------------------------------------

Police are investigating a burglary from a worksite in Cobram last week.

It is believed the incident occurred on April 11 at a Maidment Rd address.

Police said the small office at the worksite was ransacked and two trucks parked at the site were also damaged.

-------------------------------------

A search warrant for stolen goods was executed at a Cobram address on April 8.

Members from the Cobram Criminal Investigation Unit allegedly recovered several items from a burglary in March as well as cannabis at the Hovell Crt address.

The female occupant of the home was charged and bailed to appear at Shepparton Magistrates’ Court at a later date.

------------------------------

The contents of a shed in Nathalia were damaged by fire last week.

Police confirmed a quad bike and the shed contents were damaged in the "accidental" blaze on April 8 at a Tenaces Rd property.