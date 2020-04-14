News

Neighbours ask council for a playground

By James Bennett

Thirty-eight Oxbow Ave residents signed a petition to have this piece of land transformed into a recreational space.

Unused land on a Shepparton street has prompted its residents to do something about it.

The Oxbow Ave residents are calling for the patch — next to the swamp land that sits adjacent to Archer St — to be transformed into a recreational space.

About 38 households signed a petition requesting Greater Shepparton City Council install a playground in the space.

The fate is now in the hands of council, which acknowledged it received the petition at its last ordinary meeting.

One of the petition's co-ordinators is Samar Patel, who said the playground would suit the area well, as an estimated 50 children live on the street.

Mr Patel said it was common to see kids playing on the street and, although he didn't consider the street dangerous, the playground would still make it safer.

“It's a free space that I think was earmarked as a recreational area but they either ran out of money or forgot about it,” he said.

“The land is really nice and plain, that's been prepped up with surfacing material and everything, so it's not going to take much for the council to set up.

“In the evening there are sometimes a lot of kids riding their bikes around on the street and swamp.”

The petition is also calling for the surrounding bushland to receive general maintenance.

Mr Patel said one issue with the nearby area was the threat of snakes around the swamp.

Mr Patel, along with his son Asher and wife Neha Kariyaniya, moved into their Oxbow Ave home more than 12 months ago.

They first requested the playground in August but were told by council there was "nothing in the works".

Mr Patel said council did add if the family could get a petition going with support from neighbours it could help their case.

He said he had been overwhelmed with the support of the street.

“It was amazing because of the 44 houses, we managed to get 38 signatures.

“The rest of the people either weren't at home or just missed out so it feels almost complete for me.

“If they approve to build a playground it would show council does consider the voice of the community.

“We're not asking for much and it's an undeveloped area that just needs a bit of love and care.”

At council's last ordinary meeting, Cr Kim O'Keeffe said it was great to see the community looking at where they lived and what could be done to land close to their homes.

