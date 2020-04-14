News

Regional and indigenous art sectors to receive $17 million to cope with COVID-19

By Madi Chwasta

Regional artists to get $10 million for COVID-19 damages: extra support is coming for artists but advocacy groups say it's not enough.

Devastated regional and indigenous arts sectors across Australia will gain $17 million, and the live-music scene $10 million, in a Federal Government package designed to alleviate the challenges caused by COVID-19.

Some $10 million will be allocated to regional artists and organisations to help them develop new works and ways of showing them, and will be delivered through the Regional Arts Fund.

An additional $7 million will be provided to support indigenous artists and art centres, and will be allocated under the Indigenous Visual Arts Industry Support program.

The government has also set aside $10 million for Support Act, a charity that delivers crisis relief support for workers in the Australian music industry.

Federal Arts Minister Paul Fletcher said many communities were "severely affected" by the devastation to the local arts sector, and the funding would help support artists and art centres during this time.

“The funding available through the Indigenous Visual Arts Industry Support program and Regional Arts Fund will help support artists and creative and cultural activity over the coming months,” he said.

Chairman Simon Spain said Regional Arts Australia would invest in programs that supported short- and long-term recovery of the sector.

“With this additional investment, we will prioritise a program that will respond to the immediate needs of regional artists, organisations and communities across the country,” he said.

“We will continue to connect with creative institutions, First Nations organisations and build cross-industry partnerships in health, education, tourism and jobs, to contribute to the wellbeing and cultural vitality of regional and remote Australia.”

Live Performance Australia, Australia's peak live-music industry body, welcomed the funding but said "several hundred millions of dollars" was needed.

