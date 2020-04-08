Echuca crime spree lands man in jail

An Echuca man who went on a two-month crime spree that involved committing offences in Mooroopna and Kyabram has been jailed for three years.

Damian Graham was convicted in Echuca Magistrates’ Court on multiple counts of burglary, theft, vehicle theft, deception, driving and Bail Act-related offences in towns including Mooroopna, Echuca, Tongala, Kyabram, Girgarre and Rochester.

The court heard the spree began on August 15, 2019, when the 29-year-old broke into Echuca's Telstra Shop and stole two mobile phones.

During the next two months Graham committed further offences which included stealing more than $10 000 cash, $80 000 worth of jewellery, a laptop, an iPad, nine bottles of red wine, a Lexus sedan and causing $55 000 in damages to 11 parking metres in Echuca.

Police were later told the stolen cash and property was spent on drugs, cigarettes, cars and living expenses.

Graham was finally taken into custody after a pursuit across five towns.

While driving dangerously, at times on the wrong side of the road and clocking up speeds of 140km/h over five hours, Graham continued to flee from police, even after running head-on into another vehicle.

Graham surrendered to police later that night. He has been in custody since then.

In Echuca Magistrates’ Court last month, Graham was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment with a non-parole period of 21 months.