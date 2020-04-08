News

Echuca crime spree lands man in jail

By Ivy Jensen

The Lexus stolen from Haverfield St, Echuca, was dumped in the Murray River.

1 of 3

A Commodore dumped in parkland near Mt Terrick Rd, west of Echuca.

2 of 3

One of several parking meters damaged across Echuca.

3 of 3

An Echuca man who went on a two-month crime spree that involved committing offences in Mooroopna and Kyabram has been jailed for three years.

Damian Graham was convicted in Echuca Magistrates’ Court on multiple counts of burglary, theft, vehicle theft, deception, driving and Bail Act-related offences in towns including Mooroopna, Echuca, Tongala, Kyabram, Girgarre and Rochester.

The court heard the spree began on August 15, 2019, when the 29-year-old broke into Echuca's Telstra Shop and stole two mobile phones.

During the next two months Graham committed further offences which included stealing more than $10 000 cash, $80 000 worth of jewellery, a laptop, an iPad, nine bottles of red wine, a Lexus sedan and causing $55 000 in damages to 11 parking metres in Echuca.

Police were later told the stolen cash and property was spent on drugs, cigarettes, cars and living expenses.

Graham was finally taken into custody after a pursuit across five towns.

While driving dangerously, at times on the wrong side of the road and clocking up speeds of 140km/h over five hours, Graham continued to flee from police, even after running head-on into another vehicle.

Graham surrendered to police later that night. He has been in custody since then.

In Echuca Magistrates’ Court last month, Graham was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment with a non-parole period of 21 months.

Latest articles

Sport

Shepparton Swans aiming for higher position

After multiple seasons tinkering with their product, the Shepparton Swans look ready to spread their wings in 2020. The Swans have spent the past three seasons anchored at the bottom of the Goulburn Valley League ladder and with their next crop of...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Marshall finished Port quarantine period

Deniliquin footballer Todd Marshall is happy negotiations regarding pay cuts between the AFL and the AFL Players’ Association are over. AFL players agreed to a 50 per cent pay cut until the end of May on Friday, March 27. The pay cut will...

Shepparton News
Sport

Instant Replay: 2013 Masters

Australia waited out 77 editions and eight second-place finishes at The Masters, before its most famous golfing day had a famous Green Jacket headed down under.

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

News

GV Health COVID-19 patient dies

GV Health have confirmed that a person being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital has died.

Shepparton News
News

Shepparton police issue 10 fines overnight to people not following gathering restrictions

Shepparton police issued 10 infringement notices overnight on Wednesday to people not complying with social distancing restrictions put in place due to COVID-19. These people, aged between 17 and 32, are alleged to have failed to comply with the...

Liz Mellino
News

Rickie and his road are poles apart

Nobody was more excited to be a first home-buyer than Rickie Jager — but a light pole in the middle of his driveway could leave him with an estimated $12 000 headache.

James Bennett