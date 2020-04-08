Shepparton Vinnies no longer accepting donations

Shepparton's St Vincent De Paul opportunity shop is asking people to hold on to their unwanted items — for now.

While the store remains open, Vinnies has stopped accepting donations to help halt the spread of COVID-19.

But store manager Paul Blair stressed quality donations would be welcomed when the coronavirus crisis was over.

“We are rotating our stock every day to ensure shoppers have a fresh store to come into,” he said.

“Our stores are well stocked.”

Mr Blair also said the store would be prepared for the winter rush.

“Often people donate their winter stock in summer,” he said.

“We have plenty of coats, jumpers and blankets to go around.”

Although the op shop is full of stock, Mr Blair said there were not as many volunteers available, as many were considered ‘at risk'.

Which is why he said the store was looking for new volunteers.

“We have asked our elderly workers to stay home because we don’t want to put them in danger,” Mr Blair said.

“But at the moment there might be other people who have extra time on their hands.

“If people are looking to volunteer we would ask them to come in for a trial and if they like it they could become a regular.”

Vinnies is adhering to strict hygiene practices, including workers regularly washing their hands, disinfecting surfaces and complying with social distancing guidelines of 1.5m.

Although the Shepparton store remains open, the Mooroopna and Tatura shops have shut their doors.

Shepparton's Hospice Opportunity Shop has also closed but continues to accept donations, while Salvation Army opportunity stores across Victoria have ceased operations.

