Mailbox drop to help those in need

State Member for Euroa Steph Ryan has launched an initiative to help support older and more vulnerable people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms Ryan has developed neighbourhood assistance cards, which give people the opportunity to help vulnerable community members with their daily tasks.

The card asks people to write their contact details and a list of jobs they can assist someone in the neighbourhood with while they are in self-isolation.

Tasks can be as simple as picking up urgent supplies or posting mail.

Ms Ryan developed the initiative after having concerns with the Victorian Government's limited information on the people in the community who might need help.

“Often the message tree in our own community works better than any government database,” Ms Ryan said.

“Across the electorate, I have found lots of people want to do what they can to help others get through this time.

“Where no formal group has been set up, this is a very simple way all of us can offer a helping hand to someone who might need it.”

Ms Ryan said it was critical community members worked together to check in on their neighbours, especially those who were elderly or required additional support.

“Not all neighbours will have family or friends living close by who are able to help them with errands like picking up the groceries, putting out the bins or posting mail,” she said.

“Sometimes it is as simple as phoning someone to check in on them. Just being a friendly voice on the other end of the phone can make the world of difference to someone living alone during this difficult time.”

Copies of the neighbourhood assistance card will be published in local papers across the electorate or can be downloaded and printed from www.stephryan.com.au or by emailing [email protected]