Stanhope Show and Shine a revved-up success

Last month's annual Stanhope Show and Shine raised more than $10 000 for local community groups.

About 1000 people passed through the gates of the Stanhope Recreation Reserve on March 8 to admire more than 200 cars, utes, bikes and trucks.

Iconic hot rod enthusiast Rod Hadfield delighted the crowd with his presence and was one of the judges on the day.

There were a number of different categories revheads could enter their prized possessions in, but judges couldn't go past Daryl Hansford’s 1963 white Ford Futura convertible for the Car of the Show winner.

The family fun day included a range of children's activities and delicious food options.

Stanhope Cricket Club, Stanhope Lions Club and Stanhope and District Men’s Shed are among the community groups who will share in the $10 000 of profits from the day.