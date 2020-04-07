News

Stanhope Show and Shine a revved-up success

By Morgan Dyer

Stanhope Show and Shine raised more than $10 000 for the local community and crowned Daryl Hansford's 1963 Ford Futura convertible the Car of the Show.

1 of 1

Last month's annual Stanhope Show and Shine raised more than $10 000 for local community groups.

About 1000 people passed through the gates of the Stanhope Recreation Reserve on March 8 to admire more than 200 cars, utes, bikes and trucks.

Iconic hot rod enthusiast Rod Hadfield delighted the crowd with his presence and was one of the judges on the day.

There were a number of different categories revheads could enter their prized possessions in, but judges couldn't go past Daryl Hansford’s 1963 white Ford Futura convertible for the Car of the Show winner.

The family fun day included a range of children's activities and delicious food options.

Stanhope Cricket Club, Stanhope Lions Club and Stanhope and District Men’s Shed are among the community groups who will share in the $10 000 of profits from the day.

Latest articles

National

Adelaide cabbie guilty over fatal crash

A District Court judge has found an Adelaide cab driver guilty of driving without due care in relation to a fatal road crash in 2017.

AAP Newswire
National

Just going for a drive not ok: NSW police

The NSW police commissioner says that if you don’t need to do something you should stay home, as officers continue to enforce social distancing requirements.

AAP Newswire
National

Choirboy dad ‘furious’ over Pell release

The father of a choirboy who accused Cardinal George Pell of sexual abuse is “furious” and has lost faith in the justice system.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

GV Health COVID-19 patient dies

GV Health have confirmed that a person being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital has died.

Shepparton News
News

Shepparton police issue 10 fines overnight to people not following gathering restrictions

Shepparton police issued 10 infringement notices overnight on Wednesday to people not complying with social distancing restrictions put in place due to COVID-19. These people, aged between 17 and 32, are alleged to have failed to comply with the...

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton police ‘fed up’ with locals disregarding social distancing rules

Shepparton police are “beyond frustrated” with locals disregarding social distancing guidelines, with their concerns coming after a seventh case of COVID-19 was confirmed for Greater Shepparton yesterday. Sergeant Darren Wagstaff said police...

Liz Mellino