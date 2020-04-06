Beer bottle thrown from vehicle during Congupna road rage incident

Shepparton police are investigating a road rage incident which saw a beer bottle thrown from a vehicle's window.

Police said a white Hyundai Accent sedan and a white Nissan Patrol were involved in a near-miss along the Katamatite-Shepparton Main Rd on Saturday, March 28 about 3 pm when one of the drivers threw a bottle at the other car.

“The involved parties pulled over and had a short conversation before moving on,” police said.

It is understood the driver of the Hyundai then did a u-turn and drove back towards the Nissan.

Police said the driver of the Hyundai threw a beer bottle at the other vehicle as it travelled past, smashing a front headlight.

Police have confirmed they are interested in speaking with that person.

Anyone with information about the road rage incident, who has dash-cam footage from the scene or witnessed the bottle being thrown, is urged to contact First Constable Denton at the Shepparton Police Station on 5820 5777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.