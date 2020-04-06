News

Big lotto win for Nagambie pensioner

By John Lewis

Australia's Official Lotteries organisation The Lott says last year there were 289 division one winning TattsLotto entries across Australia that collectively won more than $333.4 million.

A Nagambie pensioner was twice lucky when he found he'd won more than half-a-million dollars in Saturday night's TattsLotto draw.

Luckily, he was sitting down when he checked his phone's app on Sunday to find that he'd scooped a division one prize of $613 016.67.

He also scored six times in division three increasing his total win to $618 175.17.

“I checked my ticket on the app on Sunday and when I saw I had all six numbers, I nearly fell off my chair, " he said.

He said he'd been playing the same numbers for about 30 years.

“They aren't birthdays or anniversaries or anything like that. I just put all the numbers in a hat one day and pulled them out.

“I've been playing them ever since. The most I've ever won is $50. Nothing like this,” he said.

“I don't think I'll do any celebrating until I see it for myself in my bank account,” he said.

The Nagambie man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he plans to buy a new car and do some house repairs.

“After that, I'll get some advice on how best to spend it and save it.”

The regular player bought his winning ticket - a marked System 7 entry - at Nagambie Newsagency.

Newsagency owner Anthony Cummins said it was the first division one winning entry the store had sold in 14 years.

“These are tough times, so it's been great for our small town to celebrate a win. We are so pleased it's gone to a local. Our small town is known for its community spirit so it's fantastic to be sharing such good news,” Mr Cummins said.

