Woman in her 70s died from COVID-19 at GV Health

A woman in her 70s who was being treated for COVID-19 at Goulburn Valley Health has died.

It is believed she recently returned from overseas and had an underlying health condition.

The Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said a woman in her 70s died from the virus on Wednesday - the first woman and fifth COVID-19-related fatality in the state.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp confirmed the death of an inpatient with COVID-19 on Friday.

“GV Health extends its deepest condolences to this person’s family,” Mr Sharp said.

Another person who tested positive for COVID-19 remains at Goulburn Valley Health.

Mr Sharp said this patient was in isolation and assured the “required precautions” were being adhered to.

When asked about the capability of regional hospitals on Friday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said metro and regional hospitals would be “overrun” if people did not stay at home.

“No hospital will cope if people don’t stay at home … whether it be a big city hospital or smaller regional hospital” he said.

Mr Andrews reaffirmed the government’s commitment in providing $1.3 billion to support hospitals across the state, which would include 4000 intensive care unit beds.

The number of new COVID-19 diagnoses in Northern Victoria has remained relatively steady across the weekend.

The number of people testing positive in Moira Shire rose from eight to 10 on Saturday, while Campaspe Shire reported another case and now has two.

Greater Shepparton did not report any new diagnoses over the weekend, with eight confirmed cases.

Strathbogie Shire remained at two, Benalla Rural Council has three cases, and Mitchell Shire at nine.

The number of positive cases in the state rose to 1135 during the weekend – an increase of 50 across Saturday and Sunday - with 212 in regional Victoria.

Eight people in Victoria with the virus have died, and no new deaths were reported during the weekend.

Forty-seven people remained in hospital, including 11 in intensive care, and 573 people have recovered.

There are 75 confirmed cases that may have resulted from community transmission.

A number of cases remain under investigation.

The ages of those diagnosed range from under one year to their early 90s.

More than 56 000 Victorians have been tested for the virus.