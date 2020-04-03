GV Health COVID-19 patient dies

GV Health has confirmed that a person being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital has died.

Another patient at the hospital is currently being treated for COVID-19 in isolation with the required precautions being adhered to.

"GV Health extends its deepest condolences to this person’s family," GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp said in a statement.

No information has been released about the age of the patient or their medical history.

Eight people in both Greater Shepparton and Moira Shire have tested positive for COVID-19.

Campaspe Shire and Strathbogie Shire both have two confirmed cases, and Benalla Rural City Council has three confirmed cases.

No information has been released about where in the municipalities the people reside, or their prior movements.

The total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Victoria is 1,085 ­– an increase of 49 from yesterday.

The total number of cases includes 577 men and 504 women. Cases range in age from babies to their early nineties.

There are 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria that may have been acquired through community transmission.

More than 51,000 tests have been conducted to date.

Currently 37 people are in hospital – including seven patients in intensive care – and 476 people have recovered.

Of the total 1,085 cases, there have been 866 in Melbourne and 205 in regional Victoria.

A number of cases remain under investigation.

The Victorian Department of Health and Human Services has a hotline for public information on COVID-19, which is 1800 675 398.

Large numbers of calls can result in some delays and we ask Victorians for their patience as we work to manage the volume.

Further information is also available at www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus