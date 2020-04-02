Truck carrying hay in Lancaster destroyed by blaze

A truck carrying about 50 hay bales was destroyed by fire in Lancaster on Wednesday night.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the corner of Hogan and Weller roads at around 8 pm after the hay bales on the back of the semi-trailer were engulfed by flames.

CFA District 22 duty officer Peter Bell said the driver of the truck came around a corner too quickly, losing control of the vehicle.

“He got it back on the road; however, a fire started underneath the truck, which quickly spread into the round bales on the vehicle,” he said.

“This burnt the straps which tied down the hay and the bales fell into a power pole and the power pole caught fire.”

Mr Bell said someone at the scene called triple zero before emergency services "swung into action".

Five tankers from Undera, Merrigum, North West Mooroopna, Kyabram and Mooroopna attended the scene along with Shepparton Hazmat, Mooroopna Field Command Vehicle and a pump from Kyabram, which was used to collect water from a nearby channel.

Mr Bell said it took crews about three hours to bring the scene under control, with the hay, truck and the trailer destroyed.

Powercor attended the scene to assess any powerline damage while EPA Victoria was called to clear a diesel spill from the trailer.

The driver was uninjured.