Introducing Milk to Your Door: the delivery service you’ve been waiting for

Remember those whimsical days when the milkman delivered straight to your door?

Why don't we do that anymore?

Shepparton brother-sister duo Cailin Prinzi and Rhys Conti asked this exact question.

And decided to bring back that beloved tradition.

Introducing Milk to Your Door — a new delivery service already taking Greater Shepparton by storm.

And with COVID-19 social distancing measures keeping us at home more and more, it could not have come at a better time.

Whether you are seeking milk, yoghurt, eggs, cheese, bacon — or a trusty bottle of Mr D's — just a couple clicks of the mouse can bring it right to your doorstep.

“Mr D's has actually been a massive seller,” Ms Prinzi laughed.

“We had no idea how popular it was until now.

“But the entire service has been popular across the board, we've been very surprised by the response.”

The local siblings already have experience working together — starting as teenagers at Conti's Dairy, which their parents have owned for 32 years.

Ms Prinzi now runs the office for the dairy, while Mr Conti heads up refrigerated transport company RAC, directly next door.

The lightbulb moment for the delivery service came on Friday, March 27.

“We could see there was a gap in the market when it came to delivering dairy products,” Ms Prinzi said.

“We said, you know what, let's start delivering. And in just a week, it's taken off dramatically.”

After whipping up a website on the weekend — complete with online delivery forms and a full list of products — the duo kicked off the new business.

They already average almost 30 customers a day — and that's just the start.

“People have been really happy with the service,” Mr Conti said.

“In fact, most people are saying, ‘You're going to keep going after coronavirus, right?'

“It's amazing, the level of customer service we should have always supplied — why did we ever stop?”

Milk to Your Door also offers contactless deliveries.

“Although, we will still knock to make sure you are home — just give us a yell and we will leave it at the door,” Ms Prinzi said.

“Our products are delivered in refrigerated vehicles, so if you're not going to be home you can leave out an esky and ice packs.

“If you know you will only be home during a certain period of time, let us know and we will try our best to get it to you during that time. Or we can always drop it at your work.”

Orders less than $50 incur a $6 delivery fee, while orders more than $50 come with free delivery.

Orders can be placed at milktoyourdoor.com and must be in by 7 am the day of delivery or they will be dropped off on the next delivery day to your area.

Delivery days:

Shepparton and Kialla — Monday and Thursday

Mooroopna, Tatura, Ardmona, Murchison and surrounds — Tuesday

Other areas, including Lemnos, Congupna, Bunbartha, Orrvale, Grahamvale, Pine Lodge, Zeerust and Arcadia — Friday