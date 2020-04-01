Shepparton’s Australian National Piano Award postponed

The 2020 Australian National Piano Award has been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Award board member Judy Longley from Shepparton said the biennial award due to take place at Shepparton's Riverlinks Eastbank from September 7 to September 12, would now be held from Monday, October 4 to Saturday, October 9 in 2021.

She said the decision to postpone this year's competition was a "difficult but necessary one".

This year would have been the 15th staging of the 28-year-old award, which draws entries from world class pianists aged between 21 and 35 from across Australia.

The 2018 event saw 14 finalists compete for $68 000 in prize money, with Brisbane pianist Oliver She taking first prize.

Mrs Longley said applications for this year's event closed on March 20.

“We have received as many as we normally do, despite the shadow of the coronavirus,” she said.

Mrs Longley said all applicants had indicated they would be available in 2021 if they were selected to compete.

The competition's three judges — Australian Stephanie McCallum, the UK's Stephen Savage and Canadian Timothy Steves — have also committed to 2021.

“Despite the disappointment of postponement, it is heartening to know that ANPA is still relevant to young pianists,” Mrs Longley said.